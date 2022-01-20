Grand Island Senior High swimmers sweep Fremont

Fresh off another strong weekend showing, the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams took care of business Thursday.
After the girls won the Gene Cotter Invite at Lincoln High where the boys took second, the Islanders swept Fremont during a dual at the Grand Island YMCA.
The Islander girls won their dual 106-67, while the boys earned a 102-73 win over the Tigers.
GISH coach Brian Jensen said the excitement level of last week’s success showed early in the week, and gave the swimmers a little reminder to stay focused on the season.
“The kids were on cloud nine on Monday and it showed in Monday’s practice, but we let them know that the season is not even near the end and the kids responded with a good practice on Tuesday and with a good meet today, which was really good to see,” Jensen said.
The Islander girls picked up right where they left off from last week as they captured nine events, including going 1-2-3 in in the 100 backstroke. Hannah Dankert won the event at 1:15.16, while Lily Wilson was second at 1:16.86 and Ashlyn Muhlbach came in third at 1:20.12.
Wilson also captured the 200 freestyle (2:22.32) with teammate Reagan Greer taking second (2:26.49). Gracie Wilson, Lily’s older sister, claimed the 100 butterfly (1:15.87) while teammate Nia Fill was second (1:20.98). Kate Novinski won the 400 freestyle (5:03.20) and Fill was second (5:14.77). Novinski also captured the 100 breaststroke (1:26.67), while Ashley Nelson claimed the 200 individual medley.
The Islanders swept the three relays as well. Novinski, Muhlbach and the Wilson sisters joined together to take the 200 medley relay (2:14.91), while Novinski, Greer and the Wilson sisters teamed together on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:57.68). Nelson, Fill, Dankert and Presley Lilienthal were members of the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:47.76).
Jensen said the Islanders had a good day and was impressed with a few swimmers.
“Lily Wilson keeps going strong and we’ve been challenging Ashley Nelson every night to pick up and she’s doing that,” he said. “Hannah Dankert is coming back to form from the past and everyone is getting healthy, especially Kate Novinski. The girls are swimming with a lot of confidence right now, even though there are a few things to take care of.”
The boys captured seven events, which included all three relays, including going 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the event (1:10.24), followed by Calvin Phan (1:17.68) and Mason Messmer (1:34.45). The Islanders also went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly with Sambula-Monzalvo taking the event (1:12.63), while Jacob Seelow was second (1:12.63).
Gianluca Ragazzo captured the 50 freestyle (25.79), while Luke Dankert took the 100 freestyle (58.46) and Mathew Trejo claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:10.24).
Ragazzo, Dankert and brothers David and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo were on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:49.54) and 400 freestyle relay (4:06.67), while Phan, Seelow, Trejo and Owen O’Neill joined together to win the 200 medley relay (2:12.52)
Jensen said he liked what he saw from the boys.
“Matthew Trejo had a great day in the 100 breaststroke which was great to see and Jacob Seelow is starting to come around,” Jensen said. “David is starting to pick up a bit more and we need him along with Micheal, Luke and Gianluca to do that as well.”
The Islanders are off this weekend, then will head to Lincoln for dual with Lincoln East on Tuesday, then will compete in the Omaha Westside Invite on Jan. 29. Jensen said a weekend off will be a good thing for Grand Island.
“We need to refresh them because we got some tough meets coming up,” Jensen said. “Plus it gives some kids a chance to get healthy. This is the time of year where kids are getting sick but hopefully we’ve gotten past that.
“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”