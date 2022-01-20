Grand Island Senior High swimmers sweep Fremont

Fresh off another strong weekend showing, the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams took care of business Thursday.

After the girls won the Gene Cotter Invite at Lincoln High where the boys took second, the Islanders swept Fremont during a dual at the Grand Island YMCA.

The Islander girls won their dual 106-67, while the boys earned a 102-73 win over the Tigers.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said the excitement level of last week’s success showed early in the week, and gave the swimmers a little reminder to stay focused on the season.

“The kids were on cloud nine on Monday and it showed in Monday’s practice, but we let them know that the season is not even near the end and the kids responded with a good practice on Tuesday and with a good meet today, which was really good to see,” Jensen said.

The Islander girls picked up right where they left off from last week as they captured nine events, including going 1-2-3 in in the 100 backstroke. Hannah Dankert won the event at 1:15.16, while Lily Wilson was second at 1:16.86 and Ashlyn Muhlbach came in third at 1:20.12.