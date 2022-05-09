Grand Island Senior High takes home G.I. Cup for second-straight season

The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team won the Grand Island Cup once again.

The Islanders won the event for the second-consecutive season Monday at Riverside Golf Course.

Grand Island claimed the event with a 400, while Grand Island Central Catholic with a 357, while Northwest was third with a 215.

It’s the 10th time in the past 14 years the Islanders have won the Cup.

GISH coach Jaime Kuebler said he had mixed emotions about how the Islanders performed.

“It’s nice to win this event but I think the golfers would tell you that they left some strokes out there,” Kuebler said. “But we still played solid today. I can’t complain about that.”

Golfing in groups of three, whoever won each hole was awarded five points. Second place earned three points and third got one. If the top two are tied, first and second each were awarded four points with third getting one. If there’s a tie for second, the last two were both rewarded two points while the first got five. Each golfer received three points if they all shot the same score on a hole.

The Islanders had four of its golfers in the top five in the match-play standings. GICC’s Jackson Henry was the overall winner with an 80, while Grand Island’s Jared Lehechka and Henry Kosmicki each fired a 77, while Prestin Vilai came in with a 70, and Marcus Holling fired a 66. Jacob Schager came in with a 64, while Drew Haith had a 46.

If the cup was scored like a normal tournament, Kosmicki would have had the lowest score with a 77, while Holling would have been second with an 80 and Vilai and Lehechka would have been tied with an 81.

Most of the golfers were playing in conditions they haven’t been used to much this season. Unlike in many of the meets this year where it has been either cold or windy, the weather was sunny and calm.

Kuebler said it took a while for the Islanders to get used to the weather conditions.

“We really haven’t had an opportunity to practice in weather like this,” he said. “When you don’t have the mental grind of trying to overcome mother nature, it does play into your game psychology. The scores probably showed that today.”

As for Henry finishing with the top match-play score, GICC coach Craig Rupp said it was a good day for him.

“It came down to matchups and he performed well in his group,” Rupp said.

Bowdie Fox fired a 65, while Joey Koralewski and Jacob Stegman each fired a 57, while Alex King came in with a 52 and Jonathan Schardt fired a 46.

Rupp said he liked what he saw from the Crusaders.

“(Riverside) is going to be one of the challenging courses we’ll play on this year,” Rupp said. “I thought the kids competed well. We had a plan to not score in big numbers and to make sure we score in holes. To score 357 is a good score for us.

“And Grand Island is playing very well. I think they are easily one of the top teams in Class A.”

Northwest was led by Tyler Claussen’s 46. Zach Fausch came in with a 39, while Cole Martin had a 36, Braden Cochran carded a 35, Jared Dramse scored a 31 and Mason Allen finished with a 28.

NW coach Alex Hull said it was a challenge for the Vikings but was OK with what he saw.

“It was a great opportunity for us to not only play in an event like this but to play in good weather,” Hull said. “Our guys just need to keep doing what they are doing. We didn’t play too bad. We just to take today and enjoy what we did.”

“Hats off to Grand Island and GICC, who played very well today.”

GICC and Northwest will both compete in the Tri-City Invite at Lochland Golf Course in Hastings on Tuesday, while the Islanders will be in the Norfolk Invite on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.