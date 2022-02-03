Grand Island Senior High teams sweep Columbus on Senior Night

Meanwhile on the boys, Ragazzo was involved in four wins. Individually, he won the 200 IM (2:28.42) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.68), while joining Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Jacob Seelow on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:46.06), while competing with Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert and David Sambula-Monzalvo on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:58.89).

“That was neat for them to do that,” Jensen said. “It was fun to see the seniors have a lot of success today.”

The Islander girls went 1-2-3 in the 100 freestyle with Ashley Nelson win the race (1:08.84), followed by Lily Wilson (1:08.82) and Reagan Greer (1:10.13). They went 1-2 in both the 200 freestyle, the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle.

Lilly Brennan captured the 200 freestyle (2:30.45), while Hannah Dankert was second (2:32.80) in the event. The two also went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle with Breenan winning the event (5:19.49) and Dankert was second (5:21.01) Novinski won 200 IM (2:38.52), while Wilson was second (2:44.91). Gracie Wilson was second (1:17.98) in the 100 butterfly behind Muhlbach.

Gracie Wilson also won the 100 backstroke (1:13.17), while Novinski took the 100 breaststroke (1:27.44).