Grand Island Senior High teams sweep Columbus on Senior Night
top story

Grand Island Senior High teams sweep Columbus on Senior Night

FILE PHOTO: Swimming

By Marc Zavala

marc.zavala@theindependent.com

The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams provided a clean sweep for its senior class.

The Islanders won every event during its dual with Columbus with the seniors providing some highlights during the dual .

The Grand Island boys won 110-53, while the girls earned a 109-51 win during Thursday’s action at the Grand Island YMCA.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said the sweep was a nice way for the senior class — Reagan Greer, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Presley Lilienthal on the girls and Gianluca Ragazzo for the boys — to go out on in their final home dual.

“The goal here was to honor our seniors and give them some fun events,” Jensen said. “A lot them won in their events, which was nice to see.”

Three of those seniors were involved in one relay together. Greer, Muhlbach and Lilienthal joined sophomore Kate Novinski on the winning 200 freestyle, coming in at 2:06.32.

Greer and Muhlbach were involved in two other wins. Greer captured the 50 freestyle (31.08), while Muhlbach took the 100 butterfly (1:12.46). The two were involved in the winning 200 medley relay (2:14.96) with Lilly Brennan and Gracie Wilson.

Meanwhile on the boys, Ragazzo was involved in four wins. Individually, he won the 200 IM (2:28.42) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.68), while joining Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Jacob Seelow on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:46.06), while competing with Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert and David Sambula-Monzalvo on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:58.89).

“That was neat for them to do that,” Jensen said. “It was fun to see the seniors have a lot of success today.”

The Islander girls went 1-2-3 in the 100 freestyle with Ashley Nelson win the race (1:08.84), followed by Lily Wilson (1:08.82) and Reagan Greer (1:10.13). They went 1-2 in both the 200 freestyle, the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle.

Lilly Brennan captured the 200 freestyle (2:30.45), while Hannah Dankert was second (2:32.80) in the event. The two also went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle with Breenan winning the event (5:19.49) and Dankert was second (5:21.01) Novinski won 200 IM (2:38.52), while Wilson was second (2:44.91). Gracie Wilson was second (1:17.98) in the 100 butterfly behind Muhlbach.

Gracie Wilson also won the 100 backstroke (1:13.17), while Novinski took the 100 breaststroke (1:27.44).

Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Muhlbach and Greer joined together on the winning 200 medley relay (2:14.96), while Nelson, Novinski and the Wilson sister were on the victorious 400 freestyle relay (4:28.89).

On the boys side, Dankert and Sambula-Monzalvo won two other events as Grand Island went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke.

David Sambula-Monzalvo won the 200 freestyle (2:18.55), while Seelow was second (2:33.86). Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 100 freestyle (57.91) while Owen O’Neill was right behind him (1:07.00). In the 100 backstroke, Evan Skalka was second (1:35.07), right behind Ragazzo in the event. Seelow captured the 100 backstroke while Mathew Trejo was second (1:20.80).

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo claimed the 50 freestyle (26.21) and Dankert took the 100 butterfly (1:02.86) and 400 freestyle (4:35.30). The foursome of Trejo, Seelow, O’Neill and David Sambula-Monzalvo were teamed together to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.26).

Jensen said the sweep was a good bounce back after teams fell to Kearney Tuesday.

“We had a good day for the most part,” Jensen said. “Tuesday was a little rough but the kids performed well at home today.”

Grand Island heads to the Elkhorn Invite Saturday before they wrap up the regular season at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet next Saturday.

Grand Island-Columbus scores

*Secondary state qualifying time

**Automatic state qualifying time

BOYS

Grand Island 110, Columbus 53.

200-meter medley relay—1, Grand Island A (Mathew Trejo, Jacob Seelow, David Sambula-Monzalvo, Owen O’Neill), 2:10.26; 3. Grand Island B (Mason Messmer, Connor Duering, Alex Chi Acosta, Anthony Ramierez) 2:25.23.

200 freestyle—1, David Sambula-Monzalvo, 2:18.55; 2, Jacob Seelow, 2:33.86; 5, Mason Messmer, 3:01.38.

200 IM—1, Gianluca Ragazzo, 2:28.42; 3, Mathew Trejo, 2:45.49.

50 freestyle—*1, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, 26.21; 4, David Sambula-Monzalvo 28.60; 5, Owen O’Neill, 28.82.

100 butterfly—*1, Luke Dankert, 1:02.86; 5, Connor Duering, 2:05.30.

100 freestyle—*1, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, 57.91; 2, Owen O’Neill, 1:07.00.

400 freestyle—*1, Luke Dankert, 4:35.30; 3, Evan Skalka, 6:27.14; 4, Anthony Ramierez, 6:58.19.

200 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island (Gianluca Ragazzo, Jacob Seelow, Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo) 1:46.06; 3, Grand Island B (Mathew Trejo, Evan Skalka, Alex Chi Acosta, Mason Messmer) 2:02.30.

100 backstroke—1, Gianluca Ragazzo, 1:11.68; 2, Evan Skalka, 1:35.07.

100 breaststroke—1, Jacob Seelow, 1:18.70; 2, Mathew Trejo, 1:20.80; 5, Alex Acosta, 1:34.28.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Gianluca Ragazzo, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Luke Dankert, David Sambula-Monzalvo) 3:58.89; 3, Grand Island B (Evan Skalka, Anthony Ramierez, Connor Duering, Owen O’Neill), 5:00.74.

GIRLS

Grand Island 109, Columbus 51

200-meter medley relay—*1, Grand Island A (Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Reagan Greer) 2:14.96; 3, Grand Island B (Nia Fill, Hannah Dankert, Ashley Nelson, Lily Wilson) 2:26.96.

200 freestyle—1, Lilly Brennan, 2:30.45; 2, Hannah Dankert, 2:32.80; 6, Maddie Smelker, 3:38.65.

200 IM—*1, Kate Novinski, 2:38.52; *2, Lily Wilson, 2:44.91.

50 freestyle—1, Reagan Greer, 31.08; 4, Nia Fill, 33.37.

100 butterfly—*1, Ashlyn Muhlbach, 1:12.46; 2, Gracie Wilson, 1:17.98.

100 freestyle—1, Ashley Nelson, 1:08.84; 2, Lily Wilson, 1:08.82; 3, Reagan Greer, 1:10.13.

400 freestyle—1, Lilly Brennan, 5:19.49; 2, Hannah Dankert, 5:21.01; 6, Maddie Smelker, 7:48.63.

200 freestyle relay—1, Grand Island A (Ashlyn Muhlbach, Reagan Greer, Presley Lilienthal, Kate Novinski) 2:06.32; 4, Grand Island B (Maddie Smelker, Brenda Emerick, Claudia Escobar, Leidy Bacilio) 3:11.31.

100 backstroke—*1, Gracie Wilson, 1:13.17; 3, Ashlyn Muhlbach, 1:19.60.

100 breaststroke—1, Kate Novinski, 1:27.44; 3, Ashley Nelson, 1:34.02; 6, Claudia Escobar, 2:03.33.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Gracie Wilson, Lily Wilson, Ashley Nelson, Kate Novinski) 4:28.89; 2, Grand Island B (Hannah Dankert, Lilly Brennan, Presley Lilienthal, Nia Fill) 4:58.94.

Tags

