Grand Island Senior High tops Norfolk in shootout for first win of season

Grand Island Senior High got off the snide with a 1-0 shootout victory over Norfolk on Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Freshman Thatcher Panowicz delivered the difference-maker with a hard shot just inside the right post, giving the Islanders a 6-5 edge in the shootout. After scoring, Panowicz turned to celebrate and was mobbed by his teammates.

“Of course I was nervous, but I was also confident in myself that I could put it way,” Panowicz said of his shootout goal. “I practice the PKs and I knew where I was going to go when they called me up.

“I may not remember any of my minutes in the game, but for as long as I live, I’ll remember being a freshman and hitting that to give us our first win of the season.”

The victory moved Grand Island to 1-3.

“I’m excited for Thatcher, stepping up in a pressure moment like that,” Islanders coach Jeremy Jensen said. “It was big-time.”

Grand Island trailed 1-0 in the shootout before receiving consecutive goals from Johnny Pedroza, Gabriel Conzalez and Jalen Jensen to take a 3-2 shootout lead. Later, Islanders Juan Pena and Moises Cotom both found the net to tie it at 5-5.

Grand Island goalie Alberto Bermudez then came up with a sliding save to open the door for Panowicz’s match-clinching heroics as the eighth Islander to kick in the shootout.

“Once we got to the shootout, I was confident that everyone could do their job and I was confident in our keeper,” Panowicz said. “He’s only a sophomore and I don’t know how many shootouts he’s been in, but we have a lot of faith in him.”

Diego Leyva started in goal for Grand Island and played well, blanking Norfolk (2-3), making four saves as the Panthers had eight shots in the first 40 minutes. Bermudez played in goal the rest of the way, finishing with five saves in the second half and overtime, including a crucial save on Ben Schoenherr’s penalty kick in the 60th minute.

Bermudez also made a pair of stops in the shootout.

“It was good for Alberto to be able to put a smile on his face,” Jeremy Jensen said. “We’ve got two goal-keepers and I want to make sure that we keep them both fresh, so I gave Diego the start. It certainly had nothing to do with Alberto’s play — we just wanted to get Diego into the game — but then Alberto came up big in the second half.”

Jensen said he was pleased with Grand Island’s defensive performance. After allowing 11 goals in their first three losses, the Islanders held Norfolk scoreless in 100 minutes of play.

“There was plenty of good out there,” Jensen said. “We’ve reshuffled the back line, so essentially 75% of it is different than before and we’ve built into it.

“I thought Mosies Trochez played center back and just did a great job tonight, so solidifying the back end is helping us out.”

A lack of scoring continued to hamper the Islanders, however.

“Going forward, we’ve got to find a way to get the ball into the net,” Jensen said. “This is four games now and we’ve only scored one in the run of play. That’s really frustrating.

“Before the game, I told the boys, ‘I can’t dream up the tactics anymore. You’ve just got to go and make plays.’ We’re still not creating enough opportunities in front of the goal.”

By earning a hard-fought victory, Jensen said hopefully the Islanders can turn their season around.

“We had a great day of practice on Friday — it was our best one yet,” Jensen said. “The attitude was good, the energy was good, so I felt like we were going to play well.

“Again, we’ve got to work on the finishing aspects of the game, but overall, we’re pretty happy. It’s nice to get rid of that goose egg in the win column.”

Panowicz agreed.

“It really feels good to get that first win,” Panowicz said. “We feel like it’s only up from here. I think it’s only going to motivate us to play to our full potential.”

After being rated No. 5 in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald in the preseason, Jensen said the goal now is for the youthful Islanders to improve rapidly.

“We’re playing five freshmen and we’ve never done that in our program’s history,” Jensen said. “I don’t want to look to the future being next year, so I’m hopeful those kids can take the next step during the year so that we’re at least a dangerous team come districts time.

“I don’t expect us to be a top-four or top-five rated team, but if we can at least be dangerous at the end, that’s what we’re searching for right now.”