Grand Island Senior High wins first Flatwater Fracas girls tourney

The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team made its home debut one to remember.
The Islanders captured the first-ever girls tournament of the Flatwater Fracas in front of their home fans Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
Grand Island had three champions and nine other wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight classes to win with 171 points, 50.5 more than runner-up Norfolk.
GISH girls coach Jeff Evans said competing in front of the home fans was something the Islanders have been waiting for all season.
“Once the girls found out we were going to be wrestling at the Fracas, they all said ‘awesome.’ Having their friends and family here as well as a lot of faculty members watching them was exciting,” he said. “They haven’t seen us wrestle yet. I think this was definitely our coming out party.”
Jasmine Morales (107 pounds), Adriana Cabello (145) and Meghan Hixon (185) were the winners for the Islanders.
Cabello said she was glad that the Islanders got a chance in front of their home fans for the first time ever.
“It was kind of nerve racking at first and that caused us to start out a little slow,” she said. “Then we started to get a little more confident and kept going up. It was so exciting that all of our friends and family were here to watch us wrestle. That helped us out a lot.”
Morales and Cabello went 5-0 in winning all of her matches in first-period pins, while Hixon won all of her matches by pin with only one of them going into the second period.
Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Alondra Salazar (third, 107), Genesis Solis (third, 126), Sage McCallum (second, 132), Lluvia Fierro (third, 138), Samantha Torres (third, 145), Maria Lindo-Morente (third, 165), Callie Taylor (third, 185) and Ali Edwards (third, 235) were the other top-three medalists.
The Fracas was part of the Islanders’ success in the past week. They captured the Battle of the Point last Saturday and the Axtell Invite Tuesday, while another group captured the McCook tournament Thursday.
Evans said he’s been pleased with what the Islanders have done so far in their first year as a program.
“We’re doing what we’ve done to get us to where we’re at right now but we still need to continue to improve,” Evans said. “We can’t be satisfied with where we are at. But we’re growing day by day. And that’s all I can ask for. This was a big one because there were some really good teams here.”
Cabello said winning the Fracas should provide confidence for not only this year but for future years and the credit to that goes to Evans.
“Everyone knows that we are setting the bar for next year,” she said. “And we’re doing so well this year. Coach Evans is a great coach and the practices have been hardcore. He’s helped us with the mental part of it as well.”
Evans said he’s thankful for not only the Grand Island administration but the Islander boys wrestling staff for allowing there to be a girls tournament at the Fracas.
“I want to thank coach (Joey) Morrison for making sure we were a part of this. They (the boys wrestling program) made all this happen,” he said. “They’ve helped out with this program and are helping us get our feet on the ground.”
The Islanders had winners in the B tournaments in Ayla Strong (132B) and Katie Nicolas Pedro (138B).