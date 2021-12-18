Grand Island Senior High wins first Flatwater Fracas girls tourney

The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team made its home debut one to remember.

The Islanders captured the first-ever girls tournament of the Flatwater Fracas in front of their home fans Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Grand Island had three champions and nine other wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight classes to win with 171 points, 50.5 more than runner-up Norfolk.

GISH girls coach Jeff Evans said competing in front of the home fans was something the Islanders have been waiting for all season.

“Once the girls found out we were going to be wrestling at the Fracas, they all said ‘awesome.’ Having their friends and family here as well as a lot of faculty members watching them was exciting,” he said. “They haven’t seen us wrestle yet. I think this was definitely our coming out party.”

Jasmine Morales (107 pounds), Adriana Cabello (145) and Meghan Hixon (185) were the winners for the Islanders.

Cabello said she was glad that the Islanders got a chance in front of their home fans for the first time ever.