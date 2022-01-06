Grand Island Senior High wins Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team came out on top of the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite Thursday.
The Islanders had two champions and six other top eight finishers to help them take the meet with 117 points, 6.5 points better than runner-up Pierce at Central Community College in Columbus.
Anyia Roberts (145 pounds) and Maria Lindo-Morente (152) were the two champions for Grand Island. Roberts pinned Northwest’s Miah Kenny in 4:55 in the 145-pound final, while Lindo-Morente earned a 9-2 win over Schuyler’s Angela Velsquez in the 152-pound final.
Sandra Gutierrez (third, 100), Jasmine Morales (fifth, 107), Claudia Vazquez (sixth, 114), Genesis Solia (eighth, 126), Sage McCallum (sixth, 132) and Callie Taylor (eighth, 185) were also top eight finishers for the Islanders.
Kenny’s second-place finish led Northwest to a sixth-place finish in scoring 63 points.
Emma Harb (seventh, 138) and Chloe Mader (third, 152) were the other top eight finishers for the Vikings.
Norm Manstedt Girls Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 117, Pierce 110.5, Schuyler 93, Wahoo 74, Norfolk 71, Northwest 63, Amherst 62, Aurora 58, Yutan 56, Weeping Water 50, Winnebago 47, Minden 46.5, Omaha Westside 45, Millard South 38, O’Neill 38, Stanton 37, BRLD 32, Scribner-Snyder 32, Platteview 30.5, Columbus 28, Omaha Burke 23.5, Ord 23, Battle Creek 22.5, Valentine 22, Crofton 21, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 20, Norfolk Catholic 18, Crete 17, Bellevue East 16.5, Boone Central 15.5, Wisner-Pilger 13, Arcadia-Loup City 9, Adams Central 8, Elgin Public/Pope John 5, Centura 4, Fullerton 4, High Plains 2.
Championship results
100—Nattlie Hull, SS, pinned Jessica Ortega, SCH, 3:21; 107– Raelyn Wilson, WW, dec. Lily Gomez, RCBH, 4-2; 114—Aubrie Pehrson, YUT, pinned Corah Linnaus, STA, 1:57; 120—Alexis Pehrson, YUT, pinned Madisen Petersen, CRO, 5:58; 126—Regan Rosseter, OWS, pinned Angeline Skrdla, PIE, 2:50; 132—Rylee Hoppe, NOR, inj. def. Lesly Rodriguez, NOR; 138—Reagan Gallaway, AMH, pinned Kehlanee Bengston, AUR, 0:51; 145—Anyia Roberts, GI, pinned Miah Kenny, NW, 4:55; 152—Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, dec. Angela Velasquez, SCH, 9-2; 165—Kaylee Ricketts, WAH, pinned Paola Vergara, ON, 0:58; 185—Kenzie Parsons, PIE