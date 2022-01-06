Grand Island Senior High wins Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team came out on top of the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite Thursday.

The Islanders had two champions and six other top eight finishers to help them take the meet with 117 points, 6.5 points better than runner-up Pierce at Central Community College in Columbus.

Anyia Roberts (145 pounds) and Maria Lindo-Morente (152) were the two champions for Grand Island. Roberts pinned Northwest’s Miah Kenny in 4:55 in the 145-pound final, while Lindo-Morente earned a 9-2 win over Schuyler’s Angela Velsquez in the 152-pound final.

Sandra Gutierrez (third, 100), Jasmine Morales (fifth, 107), Claudia Vazquez (sixth, 114), Genesis Solia (eighth, 126), Sage McCallum (sixth, 132) and Callie Taylor (eighth, 185) were also top eight finishers for the Islanders.

Kenny’s second-place finish led Northwest to a sixth-place finish in scoring 63 points.

Emma Harb (seventh, 138) and Chloe Mader (third, 152) were the other top eight finishers for the Vikings.

Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

Team Standings