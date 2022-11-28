Grand Island Senior High wrestlers young but experienced for upcoming season

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team will have a little bit of youth on this year’s roster.

But the Islanders will still be experienced.

Although Grand Island has only two seniors on this year’s roster, it still brings back eight state qualifiers that includes two medalists from a team that won its third-straight district championship.

That has Islander coach Joey Morrison excited for the upcoming season.

“The practices have been going very well. The kids have been getting after it pretty good,” Morrison said. “We’re working on getting the young guys ready to go and getting people to where they need to be. They are grinding and have the willingness to learn.”

Sophomore Alex Gates and senior Christian Cortez are the returning medalists. Gates was runner-up at 106 pounds, while Cortez finished fifth at 132

Alex Dzingle, the other senior, Madden Kontos, Hudson Oliver, Justyce Hostetler and Zach Pittman are the other returning state qualifiers. Dane Arrants is the other state qualifier but will miss the season because of a knee injury.

Morrison said he has liked what he has seen from those wrestlers, especially from seniors Cortez and Dzingle.

“Alex (Dzingle) looks really good, crisp and is really mobile. He’s improved in his athleticism. And Christian has been on fire in practice,” Morrison said. “He’s moving really well and had a great offseason.

“We had a lot of other kids last year that were so close to reaching their goals. I think a lot of them have matured a lot over the past year. But we still have a lot of work to do as a team. But again, it’s going to be fun to see what those kids can do.”

Morrison said there should be a few freshmen that will be competing for varsity spots. A few of those freshmen include Rudy Rodriguez and Kaden Harder as well as sophomore Ryker Booth.

“They are looking to crack the lineup somewhere. They had great offseasons and placed in a lot of tough offseason tournaments,” Morrison said. “They are still young but they are very hungry for varsity spots.”

As always, Grand Island will be faced with a difficult schedule that includes three out-of-state tournaments. The Islanders head to two tournaments in Iowa. They will compete in the Council Bluffs Classic Dec. 9-10 in Council Bluffs, then in the Rollin Dyer Invite on Jan. 7 in Atlantic. After that, the Islanders will head to Lafayette, Colo. for the Top of the Rockies Tournament. It’s a tournament Grand Island has been a part of but hasn’t competed in the tournament since 2019.

Morrison said it’s good for the Islanders to be in those types of tournaments.

“There’s going to be very tough competition in those tournaments, but that’s OK,” Morrison said. “We’re excited and thankful to be a part of those tournaments.”

Morrison said a key for the Islanders to have a successful season is for them to enjoy everything about the season and keep improving day in and day out.

“They need to enjoy the practices for the practices and enjoy wrestling for wrestling and the success will come,” Morrison said. “Just know there will be some bumps, and they got to be willing to respond to that. If we keep the focus on ourselves and keep improving and less about results right now, that will keep guys mentally healthy.”

The Islanders open the season at the Kearney Invite Saturday.