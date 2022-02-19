Grand Island Senior High's Alex Gates, Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts earn

The Islanders did get some through the consolation rounds and will Omaha with medals with Gates and Obermiller.

Javier Pedro (113) and Cristian Cortez (132) were the only Islanders to survive the rounds. Those efforts have the Islanders sitting in fifth with 84 points.

Meanwhile, Alberts became GICC’s first state finalist since 2013. The No. 2 rated wrestler at 160 pounds in Class C earned his finals berth after defeating No. 3 Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan 3-2 in the semifinals.

Alberts scored the lone takedown in the second period as he locked Janke up in a cradle and got the two points.

Janke scored two escapes and had chances for takedowns but Alberts countered every time.

Alberts (46-4) is shooting to become the Crusaders’ first state champion since 1995 as he takes on a familiar opponent in Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham. The No. 1-rated Graham has defeated Alberts three times during the season.

Northwest also will leave Omaha with a state medalist.