Grand Island Senior High's Hailey Kenkel wins Grand Island Invite

Hailey Kenkel picked a good time to have her best outing in her career.

And she did it at the home meet.

The Grand Island Senior High senior won her first-ever tournament by shooting a career-best 70 to capture the Grand Island Invite Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

“This feels so good to play so well, especially to do that at our home meet,” Kenkel said. “I wanted to play well at home and play better than I have the last few weeks. Winning a tournament is a big deal and I’m glad I got to do that.”

Kenkel won the individual title by two strokes over North Platte’s Karsen Morrison and Columbus’ Sarah Lasso. Lincoln East captured the team title with a 314, while Lincoln Southeast was second with a 322.

GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said he was happy to see Kenkel have a good performance.

“I’ve been saying all year that she is a top five player in the state and she showed that today,” Slough said. “I think from tee to green, she’s as good as anybody. She’s been hitting the ball unbelievable all year, but her putts have hurt her this year but it didn’t today.

“I’ve never seen a kid who works so hard in her game and it really shows. She really deserves this.”

Kenkel said it was her short game that helped her today. She added her tee shots helped her too as she said there were probably three balls that didn’t land in the fairway.

“I finally got some putts to drop. I’ve struggled with that in the last few weeks,” she said. “I focused on that in practice the past few days. I was also hitting my driver well and I felt I hit the fairways pretty well today.”

And Kenkel didn’t let a bad shot or a bad hole affect her. On hole 12, she didn’t hit the ball as hard as she wanted as it just missed the green. After that, she chipped the ball as it just landed about two feet from the hole. She finished the hole with a par.

“I just realized that the next shot is important so I just put that shot before behind me,” Kenkel said. “That helped.”

Slough said Kenkel did a good job in moving on. She bogeyed on hole 15 and came back with a par on the next hole.

“We talked about handling adversity and she handled it well today,” he said. “She has a ton of experience and she knows things are going to happen. She did a great job in handling that.”

Kenkel said the win helps her confidence for the rest of the season.

“This definitely boosts it as I’ve never won a tournament before,” she said.

Alya Strong also earned a medal as she came in 14th with an 83. Overall, the Islanders fired a 393.

Emma McCoy came in with a 115, while Lauren Anderson shot a 125 and Sophia Heminger 127.

Slough said he was pleased with that as Grand Island is showing improvement.

“We shot 444 a week ago. We’ve taken off 51 strokes in the last week,” Slough said. “That’s just tremendous progress. The girls are making great strides and they work hard at it. They care for each other and they are having fun.”