Grand Island Senior High's Holling wins third golf tournament of season

golf-GISH.jpg

OMAHA -- Into the gale, Marcus Holling double-bogeyed.

“From then on, I knew I didn’t want to bleed and have a bogey or double bogey right after that,” the Grand Island senior said.

Instead, a eagle-birdie-birdie stretch after the 6 on the par-4 first at Champions Run got the winner of Monday’s Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational under par for a while and his two-putt for birdie on the par-5 17th let him finish a stroke ahead of Prep’s Connor Steichen.

With his 1-over 73, Holling recorded his third win in five starts. He previously won the Kearney and Hastings Invitationals.

“That’s great, especially winning at Creighton Prep because I know this is one of the bigger invites of the year,” he said. “It’s got a lot of teams, a lot of good teams. Winning it means a lot.

“It started off pretty brisk,” Holling said. “Everyone was a little tight swinging because they had so many layers on but towards the end it was getting warmer. The wind kept up during the entire time. You had to play the ball low or play the wind and really just grind the entire day.”

Two of the first three holes on the back nine played into the wind, and Holling bogeyed all three. He also bogeyed the par-3 16th, and he said he was aware he was tied with Steichen, a sophomore who was in with his 2-over 74.

Holling reached the par-5 17th in two. After that birdie, he drove it into the high rough left of the fairway on the par-4 18th. His approach got to the back shelf of the green and he secured the win with two putts from 12 feet.

Prep put three of its starting five in the top five to win the team title with a 16-over 304 score for four golfers. Luke Strako and Kingston Solomon tied for fourth as the Junior Jays won by 18 strokes over Gretna.

Omaha Creighton Prep Invite

Team Standings

Omaha Creighton Prep Blue 304, Gretna 322, Omaha Westside 325, Lincoln Southeast 327, Grand Island 328, Millard West 335, Omaha Creighton Prep White 339, Millard North 340, Papillion-LaVista 341, Lincoln Pius X 347, Norfolk 360, Millard South 366, Bellevue West 368, Omaha Gross 385, Omaha Burke 395, Ralston 496.

Individual Standings

1, Marcus Holling, GI, 73; 2, Conner Steichen, OCPB, 74; 3, Jackson Benge, OWS, 75; 4, Luke Strako, OCPB 76; 5, Kingston Solomon, OCPB, 76; 6, Reece Rogers, MW, 77; 7, Nolan Johnson, GRE, 77; 8, Sam Vocelka, MN, 77; 9, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 77; 10, Preston Ames, BW, 77; 11, Tate Stamm, PLV, 78; 12, Trey Ruge, MN, 78; 13, Matt Bartek, LPX, 78; 14, Zac McCormack, OCPB, 78; 16, Drew Niemann, OCPW, 79.

Other Grand Island scorers — Prestin Vilai 82; Henry Kosmicki 84; Jared Lehechka 89; Bode Albers 92.

