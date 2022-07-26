Grand Island Senior High's Ramos, Grand Island Central Catholic coach Culler to be a part of Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star games

A city athlete and a city coach will take part in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star softball games.

Grand Island Senior High’s Leslie Ramos will play in the games while Grand Island Central Catholic’s Brock Culler will coach.

The two will be part of a doubleheader, set to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday At UNL’s Bowlin Field.

Culler said he’s excited to be part of the game and to have Ramos selected to represent the city of Grand Island.

“This is a huge honor to even think about to be a coach in this game,” Culler said. “You are nominated by your peers. To get this opportunity is exciting.

“And to have a city player like Leslie, who was a great softball player at Senior High, compete in the game is just as exciting and I think she’ll do well.”

Ramos will compete on the red squad. During her senior season, she led the Islanders whether at or behind the plate as a catcher. Ramos topped the team with a .405 average with 35 runs, nine doubles and 20 stolen bases.

At the catcher position, she threw out 18 would-be stealers.

That was enough to earn her a spot on the All-Heartland Super Squad team.

Grand Island Senior High first year coach Scott Galusha, who coached Ramos while serving as an assistant coach with the Islanders, said Ramos is very deserving of playing in the All-Star game.

“That kid works her tail off and is extremely talented,” Galusha said. “She’s a team player who has a lot of dedication. She could

probably play any position but always did anything you asked her to do and will do whatever that will help the team.

“She gotten better as a hitter every single year. It will be hard to replace a player like her.”

Culler will be an assistant coach for the Blue team. This upcoming season will be Culler’s last with GICC as he will be the head coach at Concordia University in Seward next spring.

He will be going into his 10th season for the Crusaders. He took them to the state tournament for the first time in 2020.

Hastings Ashley Speak will be the head coach on the blue team. She will coach two of her former players in the game in Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina. The three helped the Tigers finish as the Class B state runner-up this past season.

“Ashley is a great coach who is very deserving of this opportunity as are her players,” Culler said.