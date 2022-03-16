Grand Island Senior High's Traudt named the Nebraska Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

Isaac Traudt can add a national honor to his high school resume.
Today, the Grand Island Senior High senior was named the 2021-22 Nebraska Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.
The Virginia recruit averaged 23.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 23 games during his senior year for the Islanders, who finished 10-13.
The 6-9, 225-pound senior totaled more than 1,500 points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds in his three-plus years with the Islanders.
“It’s a big honor especially with it coming from Gatorade, which is a pretty big company. It’s a pretty big deal,” Traudt said. “It’s been a dream of mine to get this honor so I was excited when I heard I got the award.”
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Traudt as Nebraska’s best high school boys basketball player. He has also maintained a 4.10 GPA in the classroom.
Traudt, who is the returning All-Heartland Boys Basketball Super Squad captain, is the third Islander to win the award in the school’s history. Wes Wilkinson (2001-02) and Cody Levinson (1997-98) were the other winners.
A devoted member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Traudt has volunteered locally on behalf of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and youth basketball camps.
“Traudt is one of the more highly skilled forwards in the senior class, with athletic bounce,” Paul Biancardi of ESPN Basketball said in the press release. “He is special because he can function as a triple-threat player who can contribute as a shooter, passer and driver with size.”
Traudt joins recent Gatorade Players of the Year Hunter Sallis (2020-21, Millard North), Chucky Hepburn (2019-20, Bellevue West), Akol Arop (2018-19, Omaha Creighton Prep), and Shereef Mitchell (2017-18, Omaha Burke).
He is ranked as the nation’s No. 46 prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.
He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March. Traudt joins an elite alumni association of state award winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), Karl Anthony Towns (2012-13 and 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Jabari Parker (2011-12, Simeon Career Academy, Ill.) and Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.).