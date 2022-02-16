Grand Island Senior High's Tyler Salpas, Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts having strong years after suffering injuries last season

Alberts has been rolling all year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is 43-4 on the season with three of his four losses coming to returning state champion Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola, who is No. 1 at Class C 160 pounds.

“The way I came back this year after not wrestling last year, I’m pretty happy,” Alberts said. “I wanted to get out there and prove that I still got it.”

Schroder said he really wasn’t surprised to see Alberts having the season that he is.

“He was motivated to wrestle this year after not wrestling last year,” he said. “He put in a lot of time this summer that involved a lot of camps. I had a feeling this was going to be a special year for him.”

But no matter what happens with Alberts this weekend, Schroder said he’s happy just to have him wrestling this season.

“I’m blessed to have Ben. He’s very smart and knows what to do. He knows where’s he at in most of the matches and can counter almost any move. His hard work and dedication is showing,” Schroder said. “I’m proud of what he’s done so far but hopefully he can do more this weekend.”