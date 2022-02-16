Grand Island Senior High's Tyler Salpas, Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts having strong years after suffering injuries last season

Two city wrestlers were plagued by shoulder injuries that affected them at some point last year.
Grand Island Senior High’s Tyler Salpas tore his rotator around the midway point of the season, while Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts suffered a labrum injury that forced him to miss his entire sophomore season.
The two grapplers are back and are having strong seasons. Their reward is competing at the state wrestling tournament with chances to do big things.
Both will compete on Thursday when the state tournament gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Classes B and C will get going at 9:30 a.m., while A and D will get underway at 4 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The two wrestlers currently are ranked in their weight classes in the latest NSWCA rankings as Salpas is No. 2 at 145 pounds in Class A and Alberts is No. 2 at 160 pounds in Class C.
GICC coach Zach Schroder said he’s happy to see those wrestlers back on the mat having strong seasons.
“You always hate to see kids suffer injuries like that, and for those kids to come back with the seasons that they are having is just great to see,” he said.
Salpas, who is one of 12 Islander wrestlers competing at the state tournament, said he’s happy to be healthy after having surgery last year. Salpas, who earned a sixth-place medal at 145 pounds as a sophomore, was still a state qualifier but didn’t wrestle because of the injury.
There was some talks that the injury could have been career ending but he talked it over with Dr. Phil Cahoy, who did the surgery, as well as his parents and GISH coach Joey Morrison. Salpas, who is 35-7 on the season, said he’s glad to be having the season he is having after the surgery.
“I have been wrestling since I was four years and I really couldn’t see myself not wrestling. The surgery went really well and I feel fine. I still need to be aware of a few things like trying not be put in bad positions but it hasn’t bothered me too much,” Salpas said. “Wearing the sleeve (around his shoulder) helps a lot. This has just been an amazing season and I hope to continue that success down at the state tournament.”
Morrison said he is happy to see Salpas having a strong season.
“He’s having a great season. He’s really matured this year and he’s healthy, which is big for him,” Morrison said. “But I think he’s ready to roll for state and make things happen.”
Alberts meanwhile couldn’t even wrestle at all during his sophomore season. But just like Salpas, he said the labrum hasn’t bothered him too much this year either.
“I haven’t had any real problems with it,” he said. “Hopefully I don’t have any more problems and keep it rolling this week.”
Alberts has been rolling all year.
He is 43-4 on the season with three of his four losses coming to returning state champion Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola, who is No. 1 at Class C 160 pounds.
“The way I came back this year after not wrestling last year, I’m pretty happy,” Alberts said. “I wanted to get out there and prove that I still got it.”
Schroder said he really wasn’t surprised to see Alberts having the season that he is.
“He was motivated to wrestle this year after not wrestling last year,” he said. “He put in a lot of time this summer that involved a lot of camps. I had a feeling this was going to be a special year for him.”
But no matter what happens with Alberts this weekend, Schroder said he’s happy just to have him wrestling this season.
“I’m blessed to have Ben. He’s very smart and knows what to do. He knows where’s he at in most of the matches and can counter almost any move. His hard work and dedication is showing,” Schroder said. “I’m proud of what he’s done so far but hopefully he can do more this weekend.”
While Alberts is the only Crusader to qualify, Salpas will be joined at the state tournament by Alex Gates (No. 3 at 106), Javier Pedro (113), Maddon Kontos, (120), Ein Obermiller (No. 2 at 126), Cristian Cortez (No. 5 at 132), Dane Arrants (No. 4 at 138), Alex Dzingle, Jr. (No. 5 at 152), Hudson Oliver(160), Justyce Hostetler (No. 5 at 170), De Andre Brock (195) and Zachary Pittman (285).
The Islanders have been on a roll the past few weeks. They won the Bishop Heelan Tournament at Sioux City, Iowa, and the Norfolk Invite before finishing second at the state duals tournament. Then they captured the A-2 district tournament this past weekend.
Morrison said he’s been pleased with what Grand Island, who returned just seven state points from last year’s third-place team, has accomplished in the past few weeks and hopes that momentum carries over into the state tournament.
“Our guys are continuing to find ways to get better. The biggest thing is that they are staying hungry,” Morrison said. “It’s a long season and it can be challenging to find ways to stay motivated and have good practices. Those are key and they’ve done a good job in handling all that.
“Our seniors have done a great job in being leaders for us and hopefully the kids can have a good state tournament.”
Northwest is sending five wrestlers to the state tournament.
Those wrestlers include Kaleb Keiper (106), Gavin Ruff (120), Nolan Moorman (182), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (No. 220, 35-8).
Isele is the only one with experience as he qualified the past two seasons and earned a sixth-place medal in last year’s meet.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s excited to be taking five qualifiers, who are all underclassmen.
“I’m interested to see what this group can do,” Sybrandts said. “They’ve been competitive all year and have beaten some good kids during the season. Other than Victor, the rest are first-time qualifiers so that’s exciting for them to get the experience.
“I like the draws that we got and I can see them winning a few matches. If we can bring home at least two medals, I’ll be very happy.”