Grand Island softball focusing on team unity to prepare for upcoming season

Scott Galusha has been around the game of softball for over 30 years.

So when the opportunity to become head coach of Grand Island Senior High softball presented itself, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“My first job was in 1991 as a softball coach and so when I had the opportunity to do this, and it may be my last job, it was perfect symmetry,” Galusha said. “All I’m trying to do is be the best me that I can be.”

Galusha will count on his six seniors to help jump start the program after a 17-27 season last year. One of those seniors, Bridgette Modlin, said that they’re trying to improve the team’s chemistry.

“We’ve been doing team sportsmanship things, getting the girls together, seeing how they feel and just creating that bond,” Modlin said. “Coach Galusha is also helping with that. I feel like he is doing a great job holding players accountable rather than just letting little things go by that should be fixed.”

Galusha said he’s liked what he’s seen from the team so far on that front and that he is emphasizing the mental part of the game.

“What we’re trying to do is take all of the things we’ve liked from the coaches before,” Galusha said. “We’re installing some discipline that we think is very important, and that’s where it starts. We have to take care of ourselves first. What I preach to the girls is let’s take care of the off-field and get back to doing what we do best.

“We’re going to clean up the off-field and the on-field is going to come and so far, we’ve seen that.”

Adriana Cabello (.400 BA), Jaidyn Walford (.307 BA), Mya Gawrych (.294 BA), Shayla Sullivan and Jade Thompson are the other seniors on the team.

Gashula said he’s counting on them to lead the way.

“Whether our program is where we would like it to be right now or not, those kids are setting the groundwork for us and doing a great job from a leadership role and leading by example,” Galusha said.

The Islanders’ have emphasizing communicating on defense, avoiding mistakes and playing fundamental softball. They also recognize that they’re not the most talented group, so they are also focusing on having fun, which is an important part of sports.

Galusha agreed, saying that there’s always more skills that can be approved but that their mental fortitude is what matters most.

“There’s always stuff that we have to work on, but I’ve been impressed by our approach,” Galusha said. “That’s one of the things we’ve been trying to change, our approach mentally at the plate and in the circle. We’ve done a really good job with that. I feel very good that we’re in a better place mentally than we’ve been in awhile, and I think that’s the key.

“I tell the girls all the time, ‘you hold the key when you believe it.’ That’s a goofy little thing that I say, but we’ve got to get us to believe that we’re good enough to compete.”

Class A appears to be loaded again with excellent teams and Grand Island won’t have time to ease into the season with last year’s Class A runner-up Lincoln East coming to town Thursday.

Galusha said that he tells his team they can’t afford to take a night off but believes they’re on the path toward competing with those same teams.

“That’s just the nature of Class A softball,” Galusha said. “Every single night, there’s a team that can beat you but our kids are going to have to learn and work through that. I think we’re off to a good start and can get there, we just have to continue to work hard.”