Grand Island swimmer Novinski signs with Harvard, ready for state swimming

“I think that’s cool and I think seeing someone outside of Omaha and Lincoln getting an opportunity to do that is great for Nebraska swimming,” Novinski said. “This year has had its ups and downs as I don’t feel phenomenal. Some days I feel super fatigued and some days I feel great. I really can’t wait to see how I can do this weekend.”

Novinski is one of five Islander boys to qualify in individual events. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (200 freestyle; 500 freestyle) Kai Wilson (200 freestyle; 500 freestyle), Luke Dankert (200 IM; 100 breaststroke) and Jordan Winton (100 butterfly) are those qualifiers. All three relay teams (200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) qualified as well.

Jensen said he’s excited to see what the Islanders can do, especially in the 500 freestyle. While Novinski has the second-best time, Wilson has the fourth-fastest (4:51.09), while Sambula-Monzalvo has the fifth (4:51.69).

“We have three swimmers in the top five in that event so we’re excited to see what we can do there,” Jensen said. “Kai and Luke were both Heartland Athletic Conference champions in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM and they have a chance to medal very high in those events.