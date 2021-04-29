Grand Island takes fifth at home meet

“The No. 1 singles competition was just tremendous so her to finish second is big for her,” Budler said. “She could have easily gone 1-4 on the day but to get second is going to help her down the road, especially for state seeding and for her confidence. Her performance was so good and her level was very high.”

The No. 2 doubles team of Katie Wemhoff and Claire Kelly started 0-3 but won their final two matches to finish fourth. Both wins were close as they defeated Westside’s Lina Jouvenat and Bailey Hoig 9-8 and North Platte’s Tori Laubenstein and Raegan Douglas 9-7.

“I don’t think they played as well as they could have to start the day, even though they probably played three of the better teams in the state,” Budler said. “We had a feeling the final two matches were going to be winnable matches and they took care of business, especially since they were tight matches.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Tennant and Kate Wilson, along with No. 2 singles player Annika Staab, went 1-4 to finish fifth. But Budler said he liked what he saw in their efforts.