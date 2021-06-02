Grand Island unified athletes enjoy experience at state track

he Grand Island Unified Track and Field team found success from some of its athletes at the state track meet recently.
The Islander Unified 400-relay team of Gerson Pelico, Anthony Salazar, Daniel Jimenez and Samantha Gearhart came in seventh at 57.48 on May 21 at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Islander co-coach Andrea Hill said the athletes’ excitement with their accomplishments was something she will never forget.
“That was very exciting for those athletes to experience all this,” she said. “I was almost in tears with how excited they were.”
Unified Sports is an inclusive sports program that unites athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) and mentors as teammates for training and competition.
It’s inspired by a simple principle, which is training together and playing together for a quick path to friendship and understanding.
Senior High offers bowling, track and cheer and dance in their unified programs.
The Islander unified track and field program, which is in their third year, had 28 total participants this season. That included 13 athletes, 14 mentors and one student coach. The track mentors can be out for the varsity or junior varsity track teams. However, participants shall not be entered into events in both divisions in any one individual track meet/invite. Participants are limited to one meet/invite per day.
“It’s about being included and being part of a team for all these kids,” Hill said.
To qualify for the Unified portion of the state track meet, the athletes have to place in the Top 8 (individual or team) out of all Unified Teams in the state regardless of class. They only participated in three meets, two of which included the Grand Island Invite and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet that the Grand Island Senior High track teams hosted during the season.
The 400-relay team ran a time of 59.9 at the HAC to get them qualified for the state meet with Jimenez and Gearhart being the mentors, with Emily Reimers being an alternate, along with Pelico and Salazar.
The Unified events, which includes long jump, 100, 400 Relay, for the state track meet took place between the Class C and B sessions on May 21.
Pelico, Salazar, Jimenez and Gearhart ran a personal best at the state meet.
GISH co-coach Molly Elge said the entire state meet experience was something the athletes really enjoyed.
“The athletes were over the top excited to qualify for the state meet. They were e-mailing me every day asking me if they had made it,” Elge said. “Then they got more excited when they approached Burke Stadium. They felt very special to be participating.”
Senior High also offers bowling and dance and cheer in the unified programs.
The city has found some success in unified sports in the past. The Northwest Unified Bowling team came away with the first ever state bowling title in 2016.
Elge said what the Unified athletes have experienced during the season has been great for them. She added the Islander track athletes made them feel special while they were practicing with them during the season.
“That’s what we’re in it for. It’s to give them the experience and confidence that they can do something,” she said. “It gives them a chance to be excited about it and have people cheering them on. During the practices with the track team, they would cheer those kids on and even come talk to them during practice. It’s been amazing to see the excitement from the athletes and the mentors, as well as the student body for those kids.”