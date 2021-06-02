Grand Island unified athletes enjoy experience at state track

“It’s about being included and being part of a team for all these kids,” Hill said.

To qualify for the Unified portion of the state track meet, the athletes have to place in the Top 8 (individual or team) out of all Unified Teams in the state regardless of class. They only participated in three meets, two of which included the Grand Island Invite and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet that the Grand Island Senior High track teams hosted during the season.

The 400-relay team ran a time of 59.9 at the HAC to get them qualified for the state meet with Jimenez and Gearhart being the mentors, with Emily Reimers being an alternate, along with Pelico and Salazar.

The Unified events, which includes long jump, 100, 400 Relay, for the state track meet took place between the Class C and B sessions on May 21.

Pelico, Salazar, Jimenez and Gearhart ran a personal best at the state meet.

GISH co-coach Molly Elge said the entire state meet experience was something the athletes really enjoyed.