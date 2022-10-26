Grand Island volleyball’s season comes after being swept in district final

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team saw their season come to a close on Wednesday evening after being swept 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 on the road by Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside in the A-4 district final.

The Islanders appeared to have some jitters early on as the Warriors stormed out to a 20-7 lead and took the first set 25-12.

GISH played with some fire early in the second and held leads of 4-1 and 8-6. However, the Islanders couldn’t sustain it as Westside pulled away and won it 25-16.

Omaha Westside seemed determined to capture the sweep in the third, going up 19-7 before eventually ending the set and the match with another 25-12 victory.

Grand Island was led by junior outside hitter Haedyn Hoos with eight kills, while sophomore outside hitter Tia Traudt added eight kills.

The Islanders’ had a difficult time slowing down Omaha Westside stars’ Destiny Ndam-Simpson (6-foot-1), a Creighton volleyball commit and Samantha Laird (6-0), a South Dakota volleyball commit. Ndam-Simpson had 13 kills and three ace serves, while Laird had eight kills. Junior middle hitter Isabella Lamb also had eight kills and senior middle hitter Kensington TeKrony had seven.

GISH’s season comes to a close with a 21-12 record, while Omaha Westside qualifies for the state volleyball tournament with a 28-8 record, sitting fourth in Class A power points as of Wednesday night.

The good news for the Islanders is they return their top three outside hitters, their libero and their setter next season.

Omaha Westside 3, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 12 16 12

Omaha Westside 25 25 25

GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tia Traudt 8-0-0, Keira Jones 2-1-1, Haedyn Hoos 9-0-0, Mya Chrisman 1-1-0, Kaiden Dahmer 2-0-0, Rylie Huff 2-0-0.

OMAHA WESTSIDE (Kills-aces-blocks) — Sky Miller 0-0-2, Tatum Godinez 2-0-0, Daniela Gologan 0-0-1, Isabella Lamb 8-0-0, Audrey Behrens 0-0-2, Jocelyn Healy 2-2-1, Elanor Brislen 2-0-0, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 13-0-3, Kensington TeKrony 7-3-1, Samantha Laird 8-0-2.

ASSISTS—GI: Lauren Taylor 14.