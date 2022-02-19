Grand Island wrestlers Alex Gates, Ben Alberts in state championship matches

OMAHA — The city of Grand Island will have two representatives competing for state title matches.
Grand Island Senior High’s Alex Gates and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts both earned those spots after winning their semifinal matches Friday night at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Gates earned his finals berth after defeating Millard South’s Isaac Ekdahl 5-3 during the Class A, 106-pound semifinals.
The key moment was when the No. 3-rated Gates (32-16) scored a takedown with a second left of the second period for a 3-0 lead.
Ekdahl scored on a penalty and about got a reversal, but Gates kept hold of his leg to prevent him from doing that.
Ekdahl did score an espace to cut into the deficit, but Gates scored a takedown with 11 seconds left for a 5-2 lead and never looked back.
Gates will take on No. 2-rated Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista, in the finals.
However, teammate Ein Obermiller couldn’t become a state finalist with Gates.
The No. 2-rated 126-pounder fell to No. 4 Brandon Bausert of Lincoln East 9-5. Bausert, who won 113 last year, took a 5-0 lead in the second. Obermiller did outscore him 5-4 in the third period but couldn’t do enough to get the win.
The Islanders did get some through the consolation rounds and will Omaha with medals with Gates and Obermiller.
Javier Pedro (113) and Cristian Cortez (132) were the only Islanders to survive the rounds. Those efforts have the Islanders sitting in fifth with 84 points.
Meanwhile, Alberts became GICC’s first state finalist since 2013. The No. 2 rated wrestler at 160 pounds in Class C earned his finals berth after defeating No. 3 Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan 3-2 in the semifinals.
Alberts scored the lone takedown in the second period as he locked Janke up in a cradle and got the two points.
Janke scored two escapes and had chances for takedowns but Alberts countered every time.
Alberts (46-4) is shooting to become the Crusaders’ first state champion since 1995 as he takes on a familiar opponent in Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham. The No. 1-rated Graham has defeated Alberts three times during the season.
Northwest also will leave Omaha with a state medalist.
Victor Isele bounced back from his first-round loss on Thursday and won three matches in the consolation rounds. He was the only Northwest wrestler to survive the consolation rounds.