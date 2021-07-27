 Skip to main content
Grand slams lead DCB seniors to Area 6 championship
Grand slams lead DCB seniors to Area 6 championship

RAVENNA — The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus seniors already knew that they were heading to the Class C state tournament before Tuesday’s Area 6 championship game against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.

But that didn’t lead to any letdown.

DCB pounded 16 hits, including a pair of grand slams, to defeat PWG 18-6 in six innings.

Both teams advance to the state tournament, which begins Saturday in Palmer. PWG is the host team.

DCB (26-0) jumped out to a quick lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first and then getting a grand slam in the top of the second from No. 9 hitter Eli Wooden.

DCB lead 11-5 going into the sixth when it exploded for seven more runs, including a grand slam from Bosten Caspersen.

Bryce Gorecki went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs for DCB. Wooden finished with a pair of hits and six RBIs. Carter Noakes had two hits and for runs, while Justice Peterson, Kellen Fries and Elijah Boersen all added a pair of hits.

Morgan Behnk went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs to lead PWG (25-7), which has four of its seven losses coming to DCB.

On Saturday, DCB will face Crofton at 5 p.m. while PWG takes on Pender at 8 p.m.

DCB (26-0) 344 007—18 16 2

PWG (25-7) 032 001—6 7 4

WP—Noakes. LP—Cargill. 2B—DCB, Noakes, Gorecki; PWG, Behnk. 3B—DCB, Boersen. HR—DCB, Caspersen, Wooden.

