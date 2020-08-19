HAMAR: Pandemic always lurking in background

“Again, it’s a sport that was still going on during all that so it lends itself nicely to social distancing.”

The players know what they have to do, but the different classes and districts may have slightly different approaches to it all. Class B may be different from Class A.

“I know we have to wear masks on the way to and from golf,” Northwest senior Lanie Fry said. “And we don’t have scorekeepers this year and we are not allowed to trade cards. There might be other stuff but I’m not sure yet.”

No doubt Fry and her teammates will learn about requirements as they go along. Another change may be the way medals are presented. There might not be a big ceremony after the invitationals where all the players and coaches gather around and the scores are read and medals are presented.

That may still be a little up in the air for some.

“The big recommendation was to not do that, but I think if you have an area with a lot of space that could probably still happen,” Hull said. “I’m guessing we’re not going to have award ceremonies. That’s most of the guidance we were given. I think as we go through this we’ll have more and more clarity all the time.”