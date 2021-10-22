Hannah Swanson leads Nebraska Christian to Class D runner-up finish

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vargas didn’t finish the race because of a knee injury.

Swanson said she felt she needed to start a little slower than normal so she would have enough at the end of the race.

“I tried to run conservative and I think that was smart of me. I felt really good around the first mile, but the course got a little tougher as I kept going,” Swanson said. “I just wanted stay strong and finish good.”

Johnson said starting slow was the game plan for Swanson.

“We wanted her to do that so she wouldn’t have trouble near the end of the race,” she said. “She executed it perfectly. She ran a very smart race.”

Swanson was familiar with the Kearney Country Club course. After getting a fourth-place finish in last year’s race, she won the UNK Invite on the very course. Swanson said competing on the course was a good thing.

“I think the more you run on this course, the better you’ll do and the more experience you’ll get from it,” she said. “I like running on it more than once a year.”

Marlie Mundt finished 25th (21:47.90), while Grace Musgrave was 42th (22:35.86), Amanda Carlson came in 109th (25:55.9) and Rachel Rathjen was 111th 26:02.02.