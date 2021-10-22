 Skip to main content
Hannah Swanson leads Nebraska Christian to Class D runner-up finish
KEARNEY — Hannah Swanson had a pretty fun day while competing at the state cross country meet on Friday.

The Nebraska Christian sophomore brought home a second-place finish in the Class D girls race in 20:05.74 at the Kearney Country Club.

That effort allowed the Eagles to earn the Class D runner-up trophy after scoring 48 points, just two points behind Crofton, who won the school’s 20th girls cross country championship.

Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the individual winner in 19:11.5.

Swanson said she can’t complain with those accomplishments.

“It’s amazing and I’m so proud of my teammates,” she said. “We’ve worked hard this season for this and there are no words to describe this moment.

“As for me, I just wanted to go out and do my best and I really think I did that.”

NC coach Scott Johnson said this is the second time ever that the girls have ever qualified for the state meet.

“That’s very exciting. Our girls ran very well today,” Johnson said. “They should be very proud for their efforts.”

During the race, Swanson was around third during the first part of the race behind Arens and Hastings’ St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas. She said she passed Vargas sometime between the first and second miles.

Vargas didn’t finish the race because of a knee injury.

Swanson said she felt she needed to start a little slower than normal so she would have enough at the end of the race.

“I tried to run conservative and I think that was smart of me. I felt really good around the first mile, but the course got a little tougher as I kept going,” Swanson said. “I just wanted stay strong and finish good.”

Johnson said starting slow was the game plan for Swanson.

“We wanted her to do that so she wouldn’t have trouble near the end of the race,” she said. “She executed it perfectly. She ran a very smart race.”

Swanson was familiar with the Kearney Country Club course. After getting a fourth-place finish in last year’s race, she won the UNK Invite on the very course. Swanson said competing on the course was a good thing.

“I think the more you run on this course, the better you’ll do and the more experience you’ll get from it,” she said. “I like running on it more than once a year.”

Marlie Mundt finished 25th (21:47.90), while Grace Musgrave was 42th (22:35.86), Amanda Carlson came in 109th (25:55.9) and Rachel Rathjen was 111th 26:02.02.

The Eagles gained some confidence after winning the District 4 meet. After that, Swanson said she knew anything was possible.

“That really helped our confidence going into today and we knew we had a chance to do something after that,” Swanson said.

The Nebraska Christian boys joined the girls in qualifying for the meet. They finished ninth with 103 points.

