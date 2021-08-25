Hartman, Davies provide drive for Northwest, who will have challenges in 2021

“The experience slows the game down and I can think more,” he said. “Knowing the game really helps. We have some new guys coming in, obviously — a whole new receiving corps. But we had a whole new receiving corps last year and those guys stepped up.

“I’m going to put 100% in every Friday night to try to win football games.”

Hartman battled some obstacles during the offseason trying to prepare.

“I wanted to get faster and stronger, try to edge guys out more,” he said. “Everyone’s always in the weight room. You have to work harder than everyone else, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do all summer.

“I’ve kind of been battling a little injury throughout the summer, but I’ve been doing a lot of therapy stuff on it and tried to get bigger and faster and stronger.”

Davies returns after starting the previous two seasons.

“It was good on Aidan’s side that he was able to jump in as a sophomore and start for us,” Stein said. “It’s pretty rare for us to have a sophomore playing. He has hundreds and thousands of snaps on Friday nights under his belt at linebacker.