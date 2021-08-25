Hartman, Davies provide drive for Northwest, who will have challenges in 2021

As a Class B school, a year doesn’t go by that Northwest doesn’t get hit hard by graduation.
That was again the case after last year’s 6-4 season. The Vikings lost six starters off of both sides of the ball.
But coach Kevin Stein likes what he has returning, especially starters like senior quarterback/safety Sam Hartman and senior tight end/outside linebacker Aidan Davies.
“I read a book by Jon Gruden one time, ‘Do You Love Football?!’” Stein said. “These dudes (Hartman and Davies) are extremely passionate. It’s their No. 1 sport. Yeah, they do other things. They do basketball and track and baseball and stuff like that. But this is where their love is at, and they just bring a ton of passion towards the sport.”
Hartman starts for the second season at quarterback coming off a junior year where he passed for 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 986 yards and eight more scores.
“Sam is very dynamic,” Stein said. “Sam is the kind of dude who is an incredible running back that can throw the ball. He throws the ball extremely well, but our bread and butter is run him with the ball. But he can also throw the ball and has a really good deep ball with a lot of arm strength, kind of that baseball background.”
Hartman said a full season of varsity experience at QB left him even better prepared for his senior year.
“The experience slows the game down and I can think more,” he said. “Knowing the game really helps. We have some new guys coming in, obviously — a whole new receiving corps. But we had a whole new receiving corps last year and those guys stepped up.
“I’m going to put 100% in every Friday night to try to win football games.”
Hartman battled some obstacles during the offseason trying to prepare.
“I wanted to get faster and stronger, try to edge guys out more,” he said. “Everyone’s always in the weight room. You have to work harder than everyone else, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do all summer.
“I’ve kind of been battling a little injury throughout the summer, but I’ve been doing a lot of therapy stuff on it and tried to get bigger and faster and stronger.”
Davies returns after starting the previous two seasons.
“It was good on Aidan’s side that he was able to jump in as a sophomore and start for us,” Stein said. “It’s pretty rare for us to have a sophomore playing. He has hundreds and thousands of snaps on Friday nights under his belt at linebacker.
“So the game has really slowed down for him as he has gotten better physically. He’s an excellent weapon for us.”
Davies said areas he has worked on are “definitely my pass coverage and getting faster. I feel on the back end I’m a lot faster now. We
have a really good strength program, and I feel like I’m a lot faster and stronger.
“In recruiting camps, I felt that I was definitely a lot better at covering passes, especially in 1-on-1 type stuff.”
Davies said the Vikings should have a strong defense.
“Our strength on defense is definitely our run defense,” he said. “I think we can improve on our pass defense this year because we got a lot faster and stronger. I believe that this year the defense shouldn’t have anything that needs improved.”
Stein said both Hartman and Davies still had a drive to improve even after their previous success.
“I think both of them have made their emphasis to increase their speed and agility,” he said. “At their age, you kind of plateau off a little bit strength wise, but your speed can always get better, and they made a seriously concerted effort to increase their speed.”
Other returning starters for the Vikings are guard Kason Hazleton (6-2, 255, sr.), inside linebacker Gibson Kennedy (5-9, 185, sr.), nose guard Taylor Mattison (5-10, 200, sr.), outside linebacker Jacob Moseley (5-10, 160, sr.), defensive back Payton Atwood (5-11, 150, jr.), running back Tyler Douglass (5-9, 170, jr.), defensive lineman Owen Harb (6-0, 215, jr.), defensive end Victor Isele (6-2, 205, jr.) and guard Brock Zobel (6-2, 235, jr.).
The preseason No. 8-rated Vikings will face plenty of challenges throughout the season starting right away Friday with a trip to No. 6 Bennington.
No. 1 Aurora and No. 5 Waverley are also opponents.
“Class B kind of becomes tough in the scheduling,” Stein said. “It’s kind of a gauntlet. You play about everything on the spectrum and out of the 10 games we played (last year), I want to say we played five or six teams that finished ranked in the top 10.
“It was good. We lost some of those, but we were in every ballgame.”