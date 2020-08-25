Hastiings sweeps pair from Senior High

Hastings scored nine runs over the first two innings to quickly take control of the second game. The Tigers recorded seven consecutive two-out hits to score five times in the second inning.

Hudson only allowed two baserunners in her no-hitter while also going 1-for-2 with three RBIs at the plate.

Cerveny added three more hits with three runs and Kaelan Schultz went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs

“I thought we did a good job,” Speak said. “We had pretty good at-bats all day. Our defense did a really nice job and our pitchers threw incredibly well today.”

While the Tigers are rolling early in the season, Grand Island fell to 0-6 after the first week of play.

“The team that showed up tonight is not what we’re capable of,” coach Taylor Graves said. “I think they all have a lot more than they showed, so we just talked about making sure that we’re coming with energy and doing what we can do and controlling what we can control.”

With plenty of season left, Graves said it is important that the Islanders don’t get down on themselves.