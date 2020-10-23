Hastings claims top 10 showdown against Northwest

Stein credited his defense for a great first half.

“They really kept us in the game,” he said.

The Tigers were led in the half by Zaide Weidner who went 94 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Synek was held to just 16 yards of offense in the half.

Hastings had a chance to jump ahead on its first possession of the second quarter but was stopped on the 1-yard line by the Northwest defense.

Northwest marched its way down field on its first possession of the second half and garnished three first downs before finally scoring on a 4-yard run from Brady Baasch to take the lead. The Vikings did however miss the extra point to make it 13-7.

It didn’t take Hastings long to answer back. In fact, it took just one play. Sitting on the 20-yard line,

Carson Shoemaker took a pass from Synek 80-yards for the score. The Tigers’ extra point was good to regain the lead 14-13.

Shoemaker said that single play changed the momentum of the game for his team.