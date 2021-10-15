Hastings ends Northwest's season

HASTINGS – Northwest couldn’t solve the Hastings puzzle on its fourth try.

Sammy Schmidt hit three two-run home runs – including two in a nine-run fourth inning – to lead the No. 2-rated Tigers past the No. 5 Vikings 17-5 in four innings during Friday’s Class B state tournament losers bracket final.

Hastings finished 4-0 against Northwest this season, with each winning margin getting larger. The Tigers won 9-8 in nine innings in the season opener, 8-3 in late September and 12-1 in the subdistrict final.

“We knew that we had to come out to play Hastings, and we came out flat,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “You say the word ‘Hastings’ to my players and for some reason their brains just go scared.

“That’s what happened to us. We played not to lose instead of playing to win the ballgame.”

Hastings got off to a perfect start, using two-run homers from Schmidt and Peytin Hudson to go up 4-0 in the top of the first.

Northwest got one run back in the bottom of the frame when Grace Baasch scored on a passed ball. But by the time the Vikings crossed home plate again, they were down 17-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

