Hastings ends Northwest's season

HASTINGS – Northwest couldn’t solve the Hastings puzzle on its fourth try.
Sammy Schmidt hit three two-run home runs – including two in a nine-run fourth inning – to lead the No. 2-rated Tigers past the No. 5 Vikings 17-5 in four innings during Friday’s Class B state tournament losers bracket final.
Hastings finished 4-0 against Northwest this season, with each winning margin getting larger. The Tigers won 9-8 in nine innings in the season opener, 8-3 in late September and 12-1 in the subdistrict final.
“We knew that we had to come out to play Hastings, and we came out flat,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “You say the word ‘Hastings’ to my players and for some reason their brains just go scared.
“That’s what happened to us. We played not to lose instead of playing to win the ballgame.”
Hastings got off to a perfect start, using two-run homers from Schmidt and Peytin Hudson to go up 4-0 in the top of the first.
Northwest got one run back in the bottom of the frame when Grace Baasch scored on a passed ball. But by the time the Vikings crossed home plate again, they were down 17-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
“You’ve got to come out and hit against Hastings,” Sadd said. “We know that they’re going to score runs. They always do. But you’ve got to hit with them. We didn’t.”
The Vikings did get four runs in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t extend the game. Reba Mader and Maddy Cushing each had two of Northwest’s seven hits.
“My girls never quit,” Sadd said. “They never have and never will. We don’t allow that. When you take the field, nothing else matters at that time but our team.
“We just have to battle back and next year we’ll come back stronger.”
Northwest finished 30-9 and third in Class B, topping last year’s program-best fourth-place showing.
“Do you want to make that final game so you can take some hardware home? Heck, yes we do,” Sadd said. “But we’re building this program, and the program’s growing every year. Last year we were fourth. This year we’re third.
“I’m proud of my girls and the way we battled through everything.”
The game marked the end of the high school careers for a small class of four seniors – Mader, Emma Sundberg, Ahdri Medrano and Reagan Fries.
“They were my first group of seniors I started out with when I helped (former head coach) Jake (Ritzdorf) back in the day,” Sadd said. “So we started with those seniors and I’ve been with those seniors every year on their way up. We’re going to miss them but, hey, we’re going to find positions for them.”