Hastings falls to Skutt in Class B final

Win is all the 32-3 SkyHawks did at the Smith Softball Complex. It looked early Friday like Skutt may end the game early when the Camenzinds and Meylan needed just six pitches between them to hit three solo home runs.

The SkyHawks added a fourth run when left fielder Riece Kahler drove in second baseman Alexa Rose with a two-out single. Skutt sent 10 players to the plate, but Hastings had a response.

The 33-5 Tigers answered with 10 at-bats and four runs of their own in the top of the second, a rally that eventually chased Hannah Camenzind from the circle to be replaced by Meylan.

For the final 5.1 innings Meylan gave up just three hits. During her postgame Q&A Meylan noticed Skutt pitching coach Dick Jablonski coming onto the field to take pictures of Meylan being interviewed. That got the always-jovial Meylan laughing.

“He called a great game,” Meylan said of Jablonski. “He knows what I need to throw at certain times. I didn’t shake him off today. I just listened to what he called, and everything was working.”

Skutt regained the lead in the bottom of the second when Hannah Camenzind led off with her second home run of the game. She had to adjust her approach a bit because of the strong winds blowing in from center field.