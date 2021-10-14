Hastings falls to top-ranked Omaha Skutt

HASTINGS – Hastings couldn’t give undefeated Omaha Skutt a scare for a second time this season.
After losing to the SkyHawks 14-4 in four innings in Thursday’s Class B state tournament winner’s bracket final, the Tigers hope to earn two more chances on Friday.
Omaha Skutt, which edged Hastings 1-0 during the regular season, quickly blew the rematch open by plating seven runs in the top of the second inning. The SkyHawks were aided by eight Hastings errors to score 10 unearned runs.
“We got on a roll,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. “This is a team that when they hit, they love to hit, and it gets us fired up. (Hastings’ Faith Molina) is a very good pitcher. Things just happened for us and we started running the bases.
“I thought that one inning we scored the bottom of the lineup set the table for what we wanted at the top, and they came through and hit the ball well.”
At the top of the order, Lauren Camenzind went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs and a homer. Hannah Camenzind was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs.
“You just can’t have a handful of mistakes, and we did,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. “If you make one against them, they made it hurt last time. If you make five or six, you bury yourself into a hole you can’t get out of.”
Hastings (34-5) faces Northwest in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. losers bracket final. The winner will need to beat Skutt twice starting at 2 p.m. to claim a state title.
“It’s going to be a tough road, but they’re a great group of kids that wants to fight, and they have some grit in them,” Speak said. “I guess we’ll come out at 11:30 and give everything we’ve got.
“We have to leave it all here. We have seven seniors that have spent a lot of time here in the state tournament, and I think they want to see what we can do.”
Engelkamp said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Tigers again in the championship round.
“They’ll still be tough,” he said. “They’ll come back and they’ll be tough. I wouldn’t write them off. It’s not over yet. We just have to play well.
“It’s probably tough on them now because they have to play that extra game.”