Hastings falls to top-ranked Omaha Skutt

HASTINGS – Hastings couldn’t give undefeated Omaha Skutt a scare for a second time this season.

After losing to the SkyHawks 14-4 in four innings in Thursday’s Class B state tournament winner’s bracket final, the Tigers hope to earn two more chances on Friday.

Omaha Skutt, which edged Hastings 1-0 during the regular season, quickly blew the rematch open by plating seven runs in the top of the second inning. The SkyHawks were aided by eight Hastings errors to score 10 unearned runs.

“We got on a roll,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. “This is a team that when they hit, they love to hit, and it gets us fired up. (Hastings’ Faith Molina) is a very good pitcher. Things just happened for us and we started running the bases.

“I thought that one inning we scored the bottom of the lineup set the table for what we wanted at the top, and they came through and hit the ball well.”

At the top of the order, Lauren Camenzind went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs and a homer. Hannah Camenzind was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs.