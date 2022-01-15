Hastings goes 5-0 to take Northwest duals

Hastings also defeated Eudora 83-0 and Northwest 55-18 in their other two duals.

Laux said the Tigers just need to keep improving.

“We can always get better but this was a good day,” he said. “We have a dual next Thursday at McCook so we’ll need to be ready.”

Northwest finished third at the home tournament after going 3-2. The Vikings opened with wins over Lewis Central, Iowa (48-29) and York (58-16) before falling to Pierce (46-34). The Vikings then fell to Hastings before ending the tournament with a win over Central City (46-35).

Victor Isele (No. 4 at 220) was the lone Viking to go undefeated as he went 5-0, while Kaleb Keiper (106) and Bo Bushhousen (160-170) went 4-1.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said the third-place finish was a great way to end the tournament, especially after losing the last three duals before Saturday.