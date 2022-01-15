Hastings goes 5-0 to take Northwest duals

The Hastings wrestling team were anxious to get going at the Northwest duals tournament Saturday.
After their dual with Class B, No. 2 Waverly (NSWCA dual rankings) was postponed on Friday, the No. 4 Tigers showed they were ready to wrestle.
Hastings went 5-0 during the duals tournament,which included a 48-23 win over Pierce in the final dual of the day.
“Not having that dual yesterday really stunk so the kids were ready to wrestle,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “They were ready to get after it and it showed.”
In the process, the Tigers had six wrestlers go undefeated on the day with Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 2 at 106 pounds), Braiden Kort (No. 1 at 126), Elijah Johnson (138), Landon Weidner (No. 2 at 152), Jett Samuelson (No. 1 at 160) and Oaklyn Smith (195), while Hunter Anderson (No. 4 at 113), Markus Miller (132), Blake Kile (145) and Jerit Frerichs (170) all finished 4-1 on the day.
All that was pleasing for Laux, especially after last year’s performance, where the Tigers finished fifth. He said there was some fuel to the fire after that performance as well.
“Last year’s performance really left a bad taste in our mouth,” he said. “We wrestled a lot better today.”
Even though the Tigers may have dominated in the team duals, there were plenty of battles for them to win in a few individual matches.
During a 66-9 win over Ogallala, Weidner won a matchup of the top two wrestlers at 152 with top-ranked and returning champion Cameron Zink. Weidner was dominating Zink 11-1 before getting the pin at 3:23.
Another match included Kort holding off Central City’s Tristan Burbach (No. 2 in Class C 126 pounds) 4-3 after building a 4-0 lead during Hastings’ 57-12 win over the Bison. He also avoided a Burbach takedown in the final seconds.
Lastly, Samuelson won a wild 11-9 overtime match with Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad (No. 4 at 160). The tournament’s final match was stopped numerous times because of bloo.
Laux said it was good for the Tigers to get tested like they did.
“That last match with Jett and the Pierce kid was a barn burner,” he said. “That’s a district win too so that was big for Jett. He’s a fighter and came through for us. Landon had a great win over a great wrestler in the Ogallala dual. He’s been looking really good. Those two are practice partners and they just make each other better.”
Hastings also defeated Eudora 83-0 and Northwest 55-18 in their other two duals.
Laux said the Tigers just need to keep improving.
“We can always get better but this was a good day,” he said. “We have a dual next Thursday at McCook so we’ll need to be ready.”
Northwest finished third at the home tournament after going 3-2. The Vikings opened with wins over Lewis Central, Iowa (48-29) and York (58-16) before falling to Pierce (46-34). The Vikings then fell to Hastings before ending the tournament with a win over Central City (46-35).
Victor Isele (No. 4 at 220) was the lone Viking to go undefeated as he went 5-0, while Kaleb Keiper (106) and Bo Bushhousen (160-170) went 4-1.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said the third-place finish was a great way to end the tournament, especially after losing the last three duals before Saturday.
“I was happy with our kid’s performance, especially with the teams and individuals that we have here,” he said. “We had to battle some adversity with injuries and had to shuffle our lineup which is never easy. I thought our kids competed at a high level and it’s good for them to get back on the winning track after losing three straight duals. That’s especially good for confidence.”
Central City finished fourth during the tournament after going 2-3. The Bison defeated Ogallala 39-30 and Eudora 54-21 before the losses to Hastings, Pierce (45-25) and Northwest.
The Bison had three wrestlers go undefeated in Dylan Lovejoy (113), Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 113, also wrestled 120) and Cole Kunz (No. 1 at 120, also competed at 126), while Burbach (126-132), and Jaramie Elton (182) each went 4-1.