Hastings St. Cecilia, Central City vying for Class C state softball title

With the state softball tournament set to begin on Wednesday, here’s a brief preview of the two Grand Island Independent Class C teams that made the big dance.

Hastings St. Cecilia (32-2)Hastings St. Cecilia has made the state tournament four times in school history and wouldn’t you know it, this year’s seniors have been on all four teams.

“We feel confident,” coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “Our girls have worked hard, and I think the results that we’ve had through the season are because of their work ethic and hard work in practice. We rarely take days off, and we just focus on getting better each and every day. Throughout the 27-game win streak, we really haven’t talked about it and just focused on staying hungry.

Ohnoutka said he doesn’t believe the team feels any pressure as the No. 1 seed in Class C.

“We’re trying to play for our two seniors, Jordyn Head and Allison Stritt,” Ohnoutka said. “If you look at the rest of our roster, we’re pretty young. …I don’t really know if they’ve paid attention to what other teams have been doing. They’ve been really focused on themselves and working hard on getting better.

“I don’t think it really matters. Power points matter throughout the season but there’s also teams that have a lower seed that have battled throughout the season and played a really tough schedule. It’s kind of like basketball, I would compare it to. There can be upsets. When I look at the state tournament, I take out the seeds and don’t look at them really. I just look at who our matchup is and who the next one is going to be.”

Sophomore outfielder Isabella Kvols leads her team at the plate with a .461 batting average and 47 hits. Fellow sophomore catcher Abigail Musalek leads the team with 43 RBIs to go with 46 hits.

In the circle, the Hawkettes are led by freshman pitcher Audrey Rossow, with a 2.1 ERA and 16-0 record. Senior pitcher Jordan Head is 14-2 with a 2.39 ERA but also does damage at the plate, with 9 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The Hawkettes haven’t ever made the state championship game, but they’re hoping to change that this season, starting with a 11:30 a.m. game against Milford (21-8). The two teams never saw each other in the regular season, so St. Cecilia will be tasked with learning about a new opponent quickly.

“I went and watched their district final against Aquinas on Saturday,” Ohnoutka said. “That was a three game series, and they dropped the first game. …They’re a team that has been here before. They have a good shortstop, (Addisyn) Mowinkel. They’ve got two pitchers they can go with which is huge at state. Our team is prepared for what style they play, and we’re really focused on that first game.”

Central City (24-3)The Central City Bison are back in Hastings after a one season hiatus and also look to make the state championship game for the first time in school history.

“Very, very excited,” coach Neely Moser said. “We always talk about how it isn’t something that happens every year, and it takes a lot of hard work. We’re definitely trying to take it all in and enjoy it because it’s quite an accomplishment for the girls.”

Central City also hasn’t lost a game since August. The Bison take on Malcolm (25-9) in the first round, and it will be a brand new matchup for both of these teams as well.

The Clippers have made the state tournament the past three seasons and this year, they’re led by University of Nebraska-Kearney commit Alyssa Fortik.

“I know they’re a great team,” Moser said. “They have a very strong tradition of softball, and they’ve been there many years as well. We’re just honored to be competing with a team of that caliber, but I have a lot of confidence in my girls at the same time. I try to tell them, it’s nameless, faceless opponents. It doesn’t change our game plan of what we do which is pedal to the metal and playing our hearts out.”

Central City is led by junior pitcher Jerzie Schindler, who is batting .577 at the plate with 41 hits and 28 RBIs. She has a 22-2 record this season and a 1.61 ERA.

She has good chemistry on the field with junior catcher Caleigh Botsch, who is batting .489 with 43 hits and 40 RBIs. Freshman pitcher Peyton Burbach is 2-1 on the season with a 2.33 ERA. She’s also dangerous once on the bags, scoring 44 runs this season.

“Our mantra has just been one pitch, play and inning at a time,” Moser said. “That’s just what we’re going to do. …Ball out and go compete. That’s what it’s been all season long. Haven’t looked too far ahead or behind either. I just know these girls have the capability if they’re playing their game to do very well and of course the goal is always to be the winner at the end of the state tournament. …We’re just looking forward to the opportunity.”