Hastings St. Cecilia nips Northwest

Brayden Schropp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Class C-2 No. 9-rated Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-46 road victory over Class B Northwest on Tuesday night.

Schropp’s two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining provided the Bluehawks with their final margin of victory. The Vikings had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Wyatt Jensen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.

The Bluehawks had to overcome a 10-4 first-quarter deficit, shooting just 1 of 11 from the floor in the first eight minutes. Schropp had 11 second-quarter points as St. Cecilia made 7 of 10 from the field in the frame to take a 24-23 halftime lead.

“I think our kids started to understand that we’ve got to take care of what we do — we can’t get caught up in whether we’re playing a Class C or Class B team,” St. Cecilia co-coach Scott Rosno said. “This is a huge win. You go down (Northwest’s schedule) and look at the teams that they have competed against and you weren’t going to expect anything less out of a Northwest team or a Chip Bahe-coached team.”

Bahe, whose Vikings have lost three games by three points or fewer, said he was proud of how Northwest performed down the stretch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}