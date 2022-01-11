 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings St. Cecilia nips Northwest
Hastings St. Cecilia nips Northwest

  • Updated
Brayden Schropp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Class C-2 No. 9-rated Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-46 road victory over Class B Northwest on Tuesday night.

Schropp’s two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining provided the Bluehawks with their final margin of victory. The Vikings had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Wyatt Jensen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.

The Bluehawks had to overcome a 10-4 first-quarter deficit, shooting just 1 of 11 from the floor in the first eight minutes. Schropp had 11 second-quarter points as St. Cecilia made 7 of 10 from the field in the frame to take a 24-23 halftime lead.

“I think our kids started to understand that we’ve got to take care of what we do — we can’t get caught up in whether we’re playing a Class C or Class B team,” St. Cecilia co-coach Scott Rosno said. “This is a huge win. You go down (Northwest’s schedule) and look at the teams that they have competed against and you weren’t going to expect anything less out of a Northwest team or a Chip Bahe-coached team.”

Bahe, whose Vikings have lost three games by three points or fewer, said he was proud of how Northwest performed down the stretch.

“The bonus of being in close games is that we’ve been in this position a few times, so the kids had a lot of confidence,” Bahe said. “They did a good job of getting a clean look and it just didn’t go in.”

Jensen hit his first five shots from the floor to finish with a team-high 12 points and six assists for Northwest (3-8). Sam Hartman added 11 points and six rebounds and Trevyn Keene finished with 10 points for the Vikings, who shot 55.2% (16 of 29) from the floor.

Trailing 44-39 midway through the fourth quarter, Hartman drilled a 3-pointer and Travin Harring sank two free throws to tie the score at 44-44 with 3:11 remaining.

“We showed great grit — it was a fun game,” Bahe said. “(St. Cecilia) made a couple of big shots and we made some big shots. Sam Hartman hits a big one, Travin Harring hits two big free throws … both teams and coaches should be proud.”

Schropp put St. Cecilia (10-2) ahead for good at 46-44, banking home a jumper in the lane with 2:50 left. After the Bluehawks went ahead 47-44 on a Grant Rossow free throw with 1:59 to play, Hartman’s two free throws sliced Northwest’s deficit to 47-46 with 12.8 seconds remaining.

Rosno said Schropp, who was 8 of 17 from the field, has worked hard to make himself a major scoring threat.

“His body has changed and he’s put some time into not only the weight room, but his skill set, too, so he has become a hard guard for opponents of different frames,” Rosno said. “It’s good to have him in our uniform.”

St. Cecilia 49, Northwest 46

ST. CECILIA (10-2)

Brayden Schropp 8-17 5-9 23, Cooper Butler 0-0 0-2 0, Hayden Demuth 1-4 0-1 2, Garrett Parr 0-1 2-4 2, Carson Kudlacek 2-6 2-2 8, Quinn Stewart 2-5 2-2 8, Dawson Kissinger 1-2 1-3 3, Grant Rossow 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 15-37 13-25 49.

NORTHWEST (3-8)

Sam Hartman 4-7 2-3 11, Travin Harring 1-3 4-4 7, Wyatt Jensen 5-7 0-0 12, Trevyn Keene 4-8 0-0 10, Cooper Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Tegan Lemkau 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Dinkelman 0-0 2-2 2, Brandon Bykerk 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-29 8-9 46.

St. Cecilia 4 20 15 10—49

Northwest 10 13 9 14—46

3-point goals—St. Cecilia 6-15 (Schropp 2-4, Kudlacek 2-5, Stewart 2-5, Kissinger 0-1), Northwest 6-14 (Hartman 1-2, Harring 1-2, W.Jensen 2-3, Keene 2-5, H.Jensen 0-1, Bykerk 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—St. Cecilia 23 (Demuth 6), Northwest 19 (Hartman 6). Assists—St. Cecilia 8 (Schropp 4), Northwest 9 (W.Jensen 6). Turnovers—St. Cecilia 4, Northwest 9. Total fouls—St. Cecilia 12, Northwest 21. Technicals—Hartman. A—NA.

