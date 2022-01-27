Hastings St. Cecilia outlasts Grand Island Central Catholic in double overtime, to play in Centennial Conference Tournament final

In a battle of No. 1 teams going at it with each other in the Centennial Conference Tournament, Class C-2, No. 1 and top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia prevailed.

The Hawkettes had to battle with C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, but came out on top in a 48-45 in double overtime to improve to 17-0 on the season.

Hawkette coach Greg Berndt said the win was a good test for St. Cecilia.

“We found a way to win,” Berndt said. “This was good for us to play in a tight game like this. We kept playing when things didn’t go our way. And this felt more like a postseason game than a regular-season game.”

Despite missing some key free throws in the fourth quarter and going 14 of 24 for the game, St. Cecilia was 5 of 6 in the second overtime, including 4 for 4 by Shaye Butler, who led St. Cecilia with 17 points.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said that was the difference where the Crusaders only were only 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

“That was really the disappointing thing from the game. We got them to the line too many times,” Mayfield said. “Other than that, it was a great game by both teams.”