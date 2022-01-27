Hastings St. Cecilia outlasts Grand Island Central Catholic in double overtime, to play in Centennial Conference Tournament final

In a battle of No. 1 teams going at it with each other in the Centennial Conference Tournament, Class C-2, No. 1 and top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia prevailed.
The Hawkettes had to battle with C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, but came out on top in a 48-45 in double overtime to improve to 17-0 on the season.
Hawkette coach Greg Berndt said the win was a good test for St. Cecilia.
“We found a way to win,” Berndt said. “This was good for us to play in a tight game like this. We kept playing when things didn’t go our way. And this felt more like a postseason game than a regular-season game.”
Despite missing some key free throws in the fourth quarter and going 14 of 24 for the game, St. Cecilia was 5 of 6 in the second overtime, including 4 for 4 by Shaye Butler, who led St. Cecilia with 17 points.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said that was the difference where the Crusaders only were only 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“That was really the disappointing thing from the game. We got them to the line too many times,” Mayfield said. “Other than that, it was a great game by both teams.”
St. Cecilia played with the lead for most of the game, but GICC never made it easy on the Hawkettes, especially in the fourth quarter.
But St. Cecilia had an answer. After an Alyssa Wilson 3-pointer gave GICC a 27-26 lead, Butler hit one of her own to give the lead back to the Hawkettes at 29-27.
After a Butler steal, Bailey Kissinger got fouled and added two free throws to extend the lead to 31-27.
But a basket by Lucy Ghaifan, who had a team-high 16 points, and a Chloe Cloud 3-pointer gave the lead back to GICC at 34-32 lead.
However, Kissinger, who added 14 points, had a 3-pointer and free throw, followed by another Butler 3-pointer gave the Hawkettes a 39-34 lead with 2:34 left to play.
But GICC wouldn’t go away. Gracie Woods cut into the lead with a basket. St. Cecilia kept the Crusaders in the contest after missing four free throws in the final minutes.
Wilson buried another 3-pointer to tie the game at 39. GICC stopped the Hawkettes on the next possession and had a chance to win the game. But Ghaifan’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
Berndt said the Hawkettes just needed to move on after the Crusaders tied it up in regulation.
“We needed to find the shooters and we didn’t do that and (Wilson) is the best shooter for them,” Berndt said. “That’s a learning experience. We just needed to forget and move on.”
And St. Cecilia did, especially in the second overtime after both teams could only get two points each in the first overtime.
Butler connected on a basket and two free throws to give St. Cecilia a 45-41 lead to start the second overtime. After the two teams exchanged free throws, Wilson buried another 3-pointer to bring the Crusaders closer.
GICC had chances to tie or take the lead on their next two possessions, but either had a missed shot or a turnover.
After Butler connected on two free throws, St. Cecilia forced the ball away from GICC to go out of bounds with 0.3 seconds left. And the Crusaders couldn’t get a shot off as time expired.
Despite the loss, Mayfield said he was proud of the Crusaders’ effort, despite finishing the game with 18 turnovers.
“We played hard the entire game. We executed our game plan but needed to do that a little better in some situations,” Mayfield said. “Our girls really battled well. But kudos to St. Cecilia. They are very disciplined and very well coached.”
St. Cecilia moves onto the Centennial Conference Tournament final on Saturday at GICC. The Hawkettes will play C-1, No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran, who defeated Columbus Scotus 46-29 in the other semifinal.