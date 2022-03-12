 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hastings St. Cecilia rallies to capture third state title in four years

  • 0

LINCOLN — Experience paid major dividends for Hastings St. Cecilia in Saturday’s Class C-2 state tournament championship game.

The No. 1-rated Hawkettes overcame adversity and No. 2 Bridgeport to win their third state title in four seasons with a 40-38 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Trailing 36-33 with 5:15 to play, St. Cecilia closed with a 7-2 run to capture the program’s seventh championship.

“Being in the title game four years in a row, we kind of get used to how things go,” St. Cecilia senior Bailey Kissinger said. “I think in the fourth quarter, we stayed really poised when (Bridgeport) started making a run and it got close again.

“Being there so many times before just allows us to take a deep breath and know that we’ve done this before and we can do it again.”

Kissinger scored 17 points to lead the Hawkettes (26-2). Fellow senior Shaye Butler added nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists as St. Cecilia was able to prevail despite playing the majority of the opening half without 6-foot-2 senior Addie Kirkegaard, who hyper-extended her right knee with 5:53 left in the first quarter.

People are also reading…

After Kirkegaard was helped off the floor, Bridgeport used an 8-0 run to take a 14-6 lead and it appeared St. Cecilia’s title hopes had been dealt a major blow. Kirkegaard entered the state tournament averaging 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and was tasked with guarding 6-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who came to state averaging 19.8 points for the Bulldogs.

“We could’ve folded up shop,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “But we dug in and maybe turned that adversity into a little bit of momentum.”

After falling behind by eight, St. Cecilia finished the second quarter with a 15-5 run to lead 21-19 at halftime as Butler nailed a 3-pointer with 1:08 on the clock and added two free throws with 4.5 seconds left before the intermission. The Hawkettes also got key minutes from 5-11 sophomore Ryann Sabatka, who had two points and four rebounds in Kirkegaard’s absence.

“Ryann, for being a sophomore, really battled,” Berndt said. “I think it was just, ‘You know what, Addie is going to be OK (and) we’ve got to trust the group that’s on the floor. There’s a ton of experience and a ton of wins out there.’

“You lose one, it doesn’t stop on a team overall. I’m proud of the way Ryann came in and battled and I’m really proud of our composure in that moment.”

When Kirkegaard limped off, Butler said she definitely felt the need to pick up the slack — and encouraged her teammates to do the same.

“I kind of looked at Ryann and I said, ‘You’ve got to step up here when (Kirkegaard) is getting better on the bench,’ and she did that. I thought she played great,” Butler said. “We all played great. We stepped up, we found our second gears and we just played the ballgame.”

After icing her knee and having it taped at halftime, Kirkegaard was able to return. She finished with three points and seven rebounds and her defensive presence inside proved to be a factor.

“I just didn’t want to let my team down, so I think that’s what really got me,” Kirkegaard said. “I knew I needed to be out there for my team and stepped back up and just played the game.”

Kissinger said the Hawkettes were energized, seeing Kirkegaard back on the floor after halftime.

“Having her back out there was just a huge relief for all of us,” Kissinger said. “Just her presence on the floor — she matched up really well with Ruthie — so just having her back there, we all felt just a little more comforted.

“Ryann did step up and she did an amazing job — we’re all so proud of her — but it was just really good to see Addie back out there.”

Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored 16 points to lead Bridgeport (26-2), while Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds). However, only one other Bulldog scored as St. Cecilia held Bridgeport to its lowest offensive output of the season.

“We struggled to get good looks on the offensive end,” Bulldogs coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We struggled to get Ruthie the basketball. We run everything, for the most part, through her and it was just a struggle to get her the ball.”

Trailing by two after a Kissinger free throw with 8.7 seconds left, Bridgeport had a chance to tie or take the lead. However, Butler stole a pass near the paint and was fouled with 1.3 seconds remaining to all but seal the victory.

Berndt said he had no doubt that the Hawkettes were going to “dig in” on defense in the title game.

“Offensively, I give them a lot of freedom. Defensively, that’s my end and that’s where you’re really going to find out a lot about someone’s character and these kids are tough as nails,” said Berndt said, whose team outrebounded Bridgeport 35-23. “Last year and this year are my two best defensive teams ever and it’s just that kind of force of will. They weren’t going to quit and, obviously, they didn’t quit on that last possession.”

After falling short in last year’s state championship game in C-1 against North Bend Central, Kissinger said the Hawkettes were highly motivated for this season.

“We all had that nasty taste in our mouth throughout the whole entire year,” Kissinger said. “The only thing we wanted to do was come back here and end our careers with a gold.”

While all state championships are great, Butler said the 2022 title ranks atop the list for her.

“I definitely love this one,” Butler said. “I do think we earned it through all of our hard work. This one is my top one, for sure. It’s just crazy that us seniors are walking out as champs.”

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Bridgeport 38

BRIDGEPORT (26-2)

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 6-7 2-4 14, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 6-19 0-0 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 0-3 0-2 0, Mackenzie Liakos 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie CLine 3-7 0-0 8, Grace Dean 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 2-6 38.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (26-2)

Shaye Butler 2-9 4-7 9, Addie Kirkegaard 1-7 1-4 3, Erin Sheehy 2-2 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 6-16 4-7 17, Tatum Krikac 1-2 0-0 3, Ryann Sabatka 1-4 0-0 2, Addison Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 9-18 40.

Bridgeport 14 5 9 10—38

Hastings SC 8 13 9 10—40

3-point goals—Bridgeport 2-10 (O.Loomis-Goltl 0-3, Keenan-Vergil 0-2, Cline 2-5), HSC 5-10 (Butler 1-3, Sheehy 2-2, Kissinger 1-3, Krikac 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Bridgeport 23 (R.Loomis Goltl 12), HSC 35 (Butler 11). Assists—Bridgeport 8 (O.Loomis-Goltl 5), HSC 8 (Sheehy 4). Turnovers—Bridgeport 11, HSC 15. Total fouls—Bridgeport 14, HSC 8. Technicals—None. A—NA.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island Central Catholic aiming to repeat as C-2 champs

Grand Island Central Catholic aiming to repeat as C-2 champs

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s approach in the Class C-2 state championship game is perhaps best characterized by a quote from former Boston Celtics great and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

“Concentration and mental toughness are the margins of victory,” Russell once said. As the Crusaders aim for their second consecutive state title, the words of the 12-time NBA all-star, who guided the Celtics to 11 league titles during his 13-year professional career, will be emphasized by GICC coach Tino Martinez.

“We have to maintain focus,” Martinez said. “It’s really about maintaining focus and not letting your mind get sped up like your body wants it to.”

The No. 4-rated Crusaders (24-3) will be making their third straight appearance in the C-2 championship as they try to claim the third state title in program history, having also won Class C-1 in 2000 and Class C-2 in 2021. Standing in the way will be top-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (27-1) in a 4 p.m. tipoff Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following Wednesday’s 58-47 semifinal victory over Amherst, GICC senior Marcus Lowry was already taking an approach that Russell would almost certainly approve of.

“You have to play well the whole game,” Lowry said. “You can’t take one quarter off or it will cost you in the end.”

With this year’s state-tournament format allowing the Crusaders the luxury of having a day off between games, Central Catholic senior Isaac Herbek said his focus was also on getting rest and diving into the scouting reports and game plan.

“I’ve enjoyed the new format because we get a chance to get our legs back under us a little bit,” Herbek said. “We also get an extra day of scout, so we’ll be better prepared than we would be in previous years.”

By reaching Nebraska high school basketball’s big stage at PBA for a third consecutive season, one might assume GICC has an experience edge. However, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is back in a final for the third time in four years, winning Class D-1 championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Experience in venues like this is maybe important and we’ve been lucky enough to play in venues like this in the last number of seasons,” Martinez said. “That’s the hardest thing to adjust to is the venue and the different type of atmosphere.

“Hopefully, that kind of experience is good to us, but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has played in big games over the years as well.”

Six-foot-5 twin brothers Jacob Sjuts and Jason Sjuts lead the Bulldogs, averaging 15.1 points and 12 points per game, respectively, entering the tournament. Jacob Sjuts scored 19 points Wednesday as Humphrey/LHF avenged its only loss of the season with a 42-40 win over Norfolk Catholic.

Jacob Sjuts scored 16, Sage Frauendorfer had 14 points and Jason Sjuts tallied 11 points for the Bulldogs in their 55-52 overtime first-round win over Howells-Dodge on Monday.

GICC counters with three players who came to Lincoln averaging double figures in scoring in Lowry (16.3), Herbek (14.1) and six-foot-8 senior Gil Jengmer (11.2).

Jengmer led the Crusaders with 15 points in their 51-37 first-round win over Doniphan Trumbull, while Lowry had 14 points and Herbek scored 11. Against Amherst in the semis, it was Herbek pacing GICC with 21 points and Lowry added 19.

“It just feels great to be back here again,” Herbek said of the opportunity to end his high school career with back-to-back state championships. “This is what we expected going into this season.”

But like Herbek, Lowry said merely getting into position to repeat isn’t enough.

“There’s still one more game to win before we can feel satisfied,” Lowry said. “Our only goal is to win it — nothing less.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts