Hastings St. Cecilia rallies to capture third state title in four years

LINCOLN — Experience paid major dividends for Hastings St. Cecilia in Saturday’s Class C-2 state tournament championship game.
The No. 1-rated Hawkettes overcame adversity and No. 2 Bridgeport to win their third state title in four seasons with a 40-38 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Trailing 36-33 with 5:15 to play, St. Cecilia closed with a 7-2 run to capture the program’s seventh championship.
“Being in the title game four years in a row, we kind of get used to how things go,” St. Cecilia senior Bailey Kissinger said. “I think in the fourth quarter, we stayed really poised when (Bridgeport) started making a run and it got close again.
“Being there so many times before just allows us to take a deep breath and know that we’ve done this before and we can do it again.”
Kissinger scored 17 points to lead the Hawkettes (26-2). Fellow senior Shaye Butler added nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists as St. Cecilia was able to prevail despite playing the majority of the opening half without 6-foot-2 senior Addie Kirkegaard, who hyper-extended her right knee with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
After Kirkegaard was helped off the floor, Bridgeport used an 8-0 run to take a 14-6 lead and it appeared St. Cecilia’s title hopes had been dealt a major blow. Kirkegaard entered the state tournament averaging 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and was tasked with guarding 6-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who came to state averaging 19.8 points for the Bulldogs.
“We could’ve folded up shop,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “But we dug in and maybe turned that adversity into a little bit of momentum.”
After falling behind by eight, St. Cecilia finished the second quarter with a 15-5 run to lead 21-19 at halftime as Butler nailed a 3-pointer with 1:08 on the clock and added two free throws with 4.5 seconds left before the intermission. The Hawkettes also got key minutes from 5-11 sophomore Ryann Sabatka, who had two points and four rebounds in Kirkegaard’s absence.
“Ryann, for being a sophomore, really battled,” Berndt said. “I think it was just, ‘You know what, Addie is going to be OK (and) we’ve got to trust the group that’s on the floor. There’s a ton of experience and a ton of wins out there.’
“You lose one, it doesn’t stop on a team overall. I’m proud of the way Ryann came in and battled and I’m really proud of our composure in that moment.”
When Kirkegaard limped off, Butler said she definitely felt the need to pick up the slack — and encouraged her teammates to do the same.
“I kind of looked at Ryann and I said, ‘You’ve got to step up here when (Kirkegaard) is getting better on the bench,’ and she did that. I thought she played great,” Butler said. “We all played great. We stepped up, we found our second gears and we just played the ballgame.”
After icing her knee and having it taped at halftime, Kirkegaard was able to return. She finished with three points and seven rebounds and her defensive presence inside proved to be a factor.
“I just didn’t want to let my team down, so I think that’s what really got me,” Kirkegaard said. “I knew I needed to be out there for my team and stepped back up and just played the game.”
Kissinger said the Hawkettes were energized, seeing Kirkegaard back on the floor after halftime.
“Having her back out there was just a huge relief for all of us,” Kissinger said. “Just her presence on the floor — she matched up really well with Ruthie — so just having her back there, we all felt just a little more comforted.
“Ryann did step up and she did an amazing job — we’re all so proud of her — but it was just really good to see Addie back out there.”
Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored 16 points to lead Bridgeport (26-2), while Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds). However, only one other Bulldog scored as St. Cecilia held Bridgeport to its lowest offensive output of the season.
“We struggled to get good looks on the offensive end,” Bulldogs coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We struggled to get Ruthie the basketball. We run everything, for the most part, through her and it was just a struggle to get her the ball.”
Trailing by two after a Kissinger free throw with 8.7 seconds left, Bridgeport had a chance to tie or take the lead. However, Butler stole a pass near the paint and was fouled with 1.3 seconds remaining to all but seal the victory.
Berndt said he had no doubt that the Hawkettes were going to “dig in” on defense in the title game.
“Offensively, I give them a lot of freedom. Defensively, that’s my end and that’s where you’re really going to find out a lot about someone’s character and these kids are tough as nails,” said Berndt said, whose team outrebounded Bridgeport 35-23. “Last year and this year are my two best defensive teams ever and it’s just that kind of force of will. They weren’t going to quit and, obviously, they didn’t quit on that last possession.”
After falling short in last year’s state championship game in C-1 against North Bend Central, Kissinger said the Hawkettes were highly motivated for this season.
“We all had that nasty taste in our mouth throughout the whole entire year,” Kissinger said. “The only thing we wanted to do was come back here and end our careers with a gold.”
While all state championships are great, Butler said the 2022 title ranks atop the list for her.
“I definitely love this one,” Butler said. “I do think we earned it through all of our hard work. This one is my top one, for sure. It’s just crazy that us seniors are walking out as champs.”