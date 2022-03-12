Hastings St. Cecilia rallies to capture third state title in four years

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s approach in the Class C-2 state championship game is perhaps best characterized by a quote from former Boston Celtics great and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

“Concentration and mental toughness are the margins of victory,” Russell once said. As the Crusaders aim for their second consecutive state title, the words of the 12-time NBA all-star, who guided the Celtics to 11 league titles during his 13-year professional career, will be emphasized by GICC coach Tino Martinez.

“We have to maintain focus,” Martinez said. “It’s really about maintaining focus and not letting your mind get sped up like your body wants it to.”

The No. 4-rated Crusaders (24-3) will be making their third straight appearance in the C-2 championship as they try to claim the third state title in program history, having also won Class C-1 in 2000 and Class C-2 in 2021. Standing in the way will be top-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (27-1) in a 4 p.m. tipoff Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following Wednesday’s 58-47 semifinal victory over Amherst, GICC senior Marcus Lowry was already taking an approach that Russell would almost certainly approve of.

“You have to play well the whole game,” Lowry said. “You can’t take one quarter off or it will cost you in the end.”

With this year’s state-tournament format allowing the Crusaders the luxury of having a day off between games, Central Catholic senior Isaac Herbek said his focus was also on getting rest and diving into the scouting reports and game plan.

“I’ve enjoyed the new format because we get a chance to get our legs back under us a little bit,” Herbek said. “We also get an extra day of scout, so we’ll be better prepared than we would be in previous years.”

By reaching Nebraska high school basketball’s big stage at PBA for a third consecutive season, one might assume GICC has an experience edge. However, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is back in a final for the third time in four years, winning Class D-1 championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Experience in venues like this is maybe important and we’ve been lucky enough to play in venues like this in the last number of seasons,” Martinez said. “That’s the hardest thing to adjust to is the venue and the different type of atmosphere.

“Hopefully, that kind of experience is good to us, but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has played in big games over the years as well.”

Six-foot-5 twin brothers Jacob Sjuts and Jason Sjuts lead the Bulldogs, averaging 15.1 points and 12 points per game, respectively, entering the tournament. Jacob Sjuts scored 19 points Wednesday as Humphrey/LHF avenged its only loss of the season with a 42-40 win over Norfolk Catholic.

Jacob Sjuts scored 16, Sage Frauendorfer had 14 points and Jason Sjuts tallied 11 points for the Bulldogs in their 55-52 overtime first-round win over Howells-Dodge on Monday.

GICC counters with three players who came to Lincoln averaging double figures in scoring in Lowry (16.3), Herbek (14.1) and six-foot-8 senior Gil Jengmer (11.2).

Jengmer led the Crusaders with 15 points in their 51-37 first-round win over Doniphan Trumbull, while Lowry had 14 points and Herbek scored 11. Against Amherst in the semis, it was Herbek pacing GICC with 21 points and Lowry added 19.

“It just feels great to be back here again,” Herbek said of the opportunity to end his high school career with back-to-back state championships. “This is what we expected going into this season.”

But like Herbek, Lowry said merely getting into position to repeat isn’t enough.

“There’s still one more game to win before we can feel satisfied,” Lowry said. “Our only goal is to win it — nothing less.”