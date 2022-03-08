Hastings St. Cecilia reaches milestone vs. Elkhorn Valley with 100th career win for seniors

LINCOLN — A milestone victory for Hastings St. Cecilia’s senior class has the Hawkettes still in the hunt for a fourth consecutive title-game appearance.

Top-rated St. Cecilia forced 30 turnovers and exploited a 33-18 rebounding advantage during a 47-23 victory over No. 8 Elkhorn Valley Tuesday afternoon in Class C-2 first-round play at Lincoln Southeast High School. The win marked the 100th career victory for the Hawkettes’ senior class.

“Anytime you win any games here at state, it’s a big deal,” said St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt, whose program finished as the state runner-up last season in Class C-1 after winning back-to-back C-2 state titles in 2019 and 2020. “This was that senior group’s 100th win and that’s a pretty special deal. We hope to make it two more.”

The Hawkettes (24-2) advanced to face Crofton (23-4) in Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. state semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center. It will be the seventh time the two schools have faced each other at the state tournament since 2013.

St. Cecilia reached the semifinals on the strength of a dominant defensive performance. The Hawkettes forced 30 turnovers, including 12 in the third quarter, and limited Elkhorn Valley to 33% shooting on just 24 field-goal attempts.

Still, St. Cecilia led only 16-11 at halftime before opening the third quarter with a 15-3 run to lead 31-14 on Shaye Butler’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the third quarter. The Hawkettes didn’t allow a field goal for a span of 9:41, ranging from the 5:22 mark of the second quarter and into the third.

“The way it was looking in the first half, it kind of looked like we were going to have to win with our defense and luckily, we’ve been pretty good at that all year,” Berndt said. “It kind of looked like we wore them out, especially in the second half.

“(It was) an excellent job, defensively, and that’s what it takes to win this time of year.”

St. Cecilia outscored the Falcons 31-12 after halftime.

“In the second half, (St. Cecilia) tightened the bolts on what they do, defensively, and we had to fight through it,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brendan Dittmer said. “I thought our girls did an admirable job — just not good enough.”

Carney Black scored 10 points to lead Elkhorn Valley (22-5).

“They’re a really good team,” Berndt said. “I’m not sure either team handled that first round of state and the crowd and the atmosphere. There were too many turnovers. It was pretty sloppy.

“We got a little readjusted at halftime and, obviously, came out a totally different team on the offensive end.”

Bailey Kissinger had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead St. Cecilia. Six-foot-2 senior post Addie Kirkegaard also had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawkettes.

St. Cecilia enjoyed a 19-2 advantage in offensive rebounds. Tatum Krikac and Kissinger had six offensive boards apiece.

“We knew they were going to be in a 1-3-1 zone a lot and we wanted to extend plays as much as possible,” Berndt said of St. Cecilia’s ability to continually get offensive rebounds against the Falcons. “Tatum did a great job on the backside — as did Shaye and Addie — of extending those plays.”

