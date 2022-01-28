Hastings St. Cecilia red hot in defeating Grand Island Central Catholic, makes Centennial Conference finals

For a team that prides itself on defense, Hastings St. Cecilia showed that it’s more than capable on the offensive end of the court.
The Class C-2 No. 9-rated Bluehawks shot a sizzling 67% from the field on their way to a 58-42 victory over No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic Friday night in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at GICC.
“Even as good as our defense was, I felt like our offense was excellent,” St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “We were patient. We got what we were looking for. We found our shooters.”
Brayden Schropp scored a game-high 21 points, including a 9-of-11 performance from the free-throw line, to help St. Cecilia (15-3) advance to Saturday’s championship game against Kearney Catholic. The Stars beat Omaha Concordia 46-40 in the other semifinal.
Carson Kudlacek added 13 points and Hayden Demuth scored 10 as the Bluehawks hit 18 of 27 shots from the floor, including going 7 of 13 from 3-point range. By missing just nine field-goal attempts and five free-throw tries, St. Cecilia won despite the statistical anomaly of not having a single offensive rebound.
“St. Cecilia played really well and they were ready to go from the get-go — more so than we were,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them. Their kids made big shots all night long.
“We’d make a little run and couldn’t get stops. It was just a tough night all night on both sides of the floor for us.”
Isaac Herbek scored 17 points, while Marcus Lowry had 10 points and nine rebounds for GICC (13-3). The Crusaders led 12-7 with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter, but a Demuth 3-pointer sparked a 16-1 run that gave the Bluehawks a 23-13 lead with 1:49 left before halftime.
St. Cecilia’s red-hot shooting made a comeback attempt feel almost futile for GICC as the Bluehawks were 9 of 11 from the floor in the second half and made 14 of 17 free-throw attempts in the final 6:17. Four straight points by Lowry cut his team’s deficit to 44-35 with 4:17 remaining, but the Crusaders couldn’t get any closer.
“We got into a desperation mode probably sooner than we could’ve afforded to,” Martinez said. “We’d crack into their lead a little bit and then they’d hit a big shot.”
Despite leading for most of the first quarter, Martinez said GICC’s problems started early. He said quick fouls on Herbek and 6-foot-8 senior post Gil Jengmer forced them both to the bench and the Crusaders became stagnant with the basketball.
“Our offense became stand-and-watch instead of ball and player movement,” said Martinez, whose team was outscored 13-3 in the second quarter. “We struggle when that happens and it seemed like for the whole (second) quarter, we couldn’t get any activity going.
“Again, I can’t emphasize how much I credit (St. Cecilia). They did the right things at the right time and they had us on the run most of the game.”
Ohnoutka said defense set the tone for St. Cecilia, which limited the Crusaders to 41% shooting (16 of 39) from the floor.
“At halftime, we talked about how (GICC) wasn’t going to go away and it wasn’t going to be easy coming out in the second half,” Ohnoutka said. “We just kept grinding and getting stops and then we milked a lot of clock there in that third quarter. That helped us seal it.”
Now, the Bluehawks have a shot at a conference title. St. Cecilia lost 46-41 on Jan. 15 at Class C-1 No. 3-rated Kearney Catholic (18-1) in the first meeting between the two teams.
“To be playing for a chance on Saturday is great — something that not every team can say, especially in our tough conference,” Ohnoutka said. “I’m just really proud of the boys”