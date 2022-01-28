Hastings St. Cecilia red hot in defeating Grand Island Central Catholic, makes Centennial Conference finals

“We’d make a little run and couldn’t get stops. It was just a tough night all night on both sides of the floor for us.”

Isaac Herbek scored 17 points, while Marcus Lowry had 10 points and nine rebounds for GICC (13-3). The Crusaders led 12-7 with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter, but a Demuth 3-pointer sparked a 16-1 run that gave the Bluehawks a 23-13 lead with 1:49 left before halftime.

St. Cecilia’s red-hot shooting made a comeback attempt feel almost futile for GICC as the Bluehawks were 9 of 11 from the floor in the second half and made 14 of 17 free-throw attempts in the final 6:17. Four straight points by Lowry cut his team’s deficit to 44-35 with 4:17 remaining, but the Crusaders couldn’t get any closer.

“We got into a desperation mode probably sooner than we could’ve afforded to,” Martinez said. “We’d crack into their lead a little bit and then they’d hit a big shot.”

Despite leading for most of the first quarter, Martinez said GICC’s problems started early. He said quick fouls on Herbek and 6-foot-8 senior post Gil Jengmer forced them both to the bench and the Crusaders became stagnant with the basketball.