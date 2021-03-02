Hastings St. Cecilia takes aim at third consecutive state title, but this time in Class C-1

Hastings St. Cecilia’s bid for a third straight state championship begins with some unfamiliarity, which might not be a bad thing for the Hawkettes.
First off, St. Cecilia is chasing a Class C-1 state title after claiming back-to-back C-2 trophies.
And that bid starts Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena against sixth-seeded Syracuse (21-3).
“It’s an unfamiliar opponent,” said coach Greg Berndt, who is 114-16 in five years at St. Cecilia. “I’m not sure we’ve played them before in anything since they’re in the southeast part of the state.
“But I think that could be a good thing since our last two opponents we were playing for a second or third time.”
And St. Cecilia’s third win over Bishop Neumann this season in the district final was by far the closest at 30-26.
Syracuse (21-3) rides a 13-game winning streak into its first state appearance since 1986.
The Rockets are led by 6-foot junior center Lily Volertsen, who puts up 19.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
“They’re an athletic team with good size,” Berndt said.
Offensively, the Hawkettes are led by junior guard Bailey Kissinger who averages 15.5 points and surpassed the 1,000 point career milestone.
Inside, 5-11 senior Katharine Hamburger adds 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while 6-2 junior Addie Kirkegaard chips in 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.
But it’s on the other end of the court where Berndt feels the team has earned its 22-2 record.
“We stress defense every year, and it has especially carried us this year,” Berndt said. “We only scored 30 points against Neumann in a district final, but that was enough because we only gave up 26.
“Defense has been important for us even though we do have talent offensively.”
After a large senior class graduated from last year’s state championship squad, the Hawkettes don’t head back to Lincoln with an overwhelming amount of state experience. But the entire team knows the routine by now.
“Bailey was our only returning starter, but Katharine has played in parts of three different tournaments,” Berndt said. “Everyone else has experienced the state tournament and knows all about the atmosphere. Experience does make a difference.”