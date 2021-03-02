Hastings St. Cecilia takes aim at third consecutive state title, but this time in Class C-1

Hastings St. Cecilia’s bid for a third straight state championship begins with some unfamiliarity, which might not be a bad thing for the Hawkettes.

First off, St. Cecilia is chasing a Class C-1 state title after claiming back-to-back C-2 trophies.

And that bid starts Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena against sixth-seeded Syracuse (21-3).

“It’s an unfamiliar opponent,” said coach Greg Berndt, who is 114-16 in five years at St. Cecilia. “I’m not sure we’ve played them before in anything since they’re in the southeast part of the state.

“But I think that could be a good thing since our last two opponents we were playing for a second or third time.”

And St. Cecilia’s third win over Bishop Neumann this season in the district final was by far the closest at 30-26.

Syracuse (21-3) rides a 13-game winning streak into its first state appearance since 1986.

The Rockets are led by 6-foot junior center Lily Volertsen, who puts up 19.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

“They’re an athletic team with good size,” Berndt said.