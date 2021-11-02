Hastings St. Cecilia wants to continue athletic success at state volleyball

“We play a very tough schedule by just being in the Centennial Conference. We played a lot of really good teams. We might not have had success against them but it helps to see those quality hitters. I think that helped prepare us for the match Saturday and I hope that prepares us for this weekend.”

Addie Kirkegaard brings a big presence on the court for the Hawkettes. The 6-2 middle blocker leads St. Cecilia with 432 kills with a .362 hitting efficiency and also has 70 blocks.

“Teams know she’s our go-to hitter. We don’t just go for her to hit the ball, we know she’ll take care of it,” Schumacher said. “She’s a smart player too that when she doesn’t have a clean swing, she’ll reset the point as we’ll play defense to see if we can get her a better swing the next point. And she has a big left handed swing that makes it hard for players to defend.”

But Schumacher said other players have stepped up this season. Ryann Sabatka has added 235 kills, while freshman Lindsey Parr has chipped in 209 and Etta Schreiner has 110 kills. Setter Jill Parr has 876 assists, while Erin Sheehy leads the defense with 415 digs.