Hastings St. Cecilia wants to continue athletic success at state volleyball

Members of the Hastings St. Cecilia volleyball team know what it takes to have success at the state level.
Many of those athletes were part of the Hawkettes’ success in basketball as they won titles in C-2 in 2019 and 2020 before finishing as runner-up in 2021, while many were members of the track and field team that was runner-up last year and volleyball team that were runner-up in 2019.
“We have a lot of athletes who have been part of the success that St. Cecilia has had over the years and they know what it takes to compete at the highest levels,” St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said.
The Hawkettes want that success to continue this weekend as they have qualified to the state tournament for the 25th time in school history. The No. 4 Hawkettes will be looking for the school’s eighth state title as they take on top-ranked Oakland-Craig at 5 p.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
St. Cecilia plays a challenging schedule that involves many teams in the Centennial Conference. St. Cecilia is 23-11 on the season with many of those losses coming from teams in the conference.
The Hawkettes are 2-6 against the state tournament field, but Schumacher said he feels that has helped them in the long run, especially in the five-set win over No. 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the C2-7 district final.
“We play a very tough schedule by just being in the Centennial Conference. We played a lot of really good teams. We might not have had success against them but it helps to see those quality hitters. I think that helped prepare us for the match Saturday and I hope that prepares us for this weekend.”
Addie Kirkegaard brings a big presence on the court for the Hawkettes. The 6-2 middle blocker leads St. Cecilia with 432 kills with a .362 hitting efficiency and also has 70 blocks.
“Teams know she’s our go-to hitter. We don’t just go for her to hit the ball, we know she’ll take care of it,” Schumacher said. “She’s a smart player too that when she doesn’t have a clean swing, she’ll reset the point as we’ll play defense to see if we can get her a better swing the next point. And she has a big left handed swing that makes it hard for players to defend.”
But Schumacher said other players have stepped up this season. Ryann Sabatka has added 235 kills, while freshman Lindsey Parr has chipped in 209 and Etta Schreiner has 110 kills. Setter Jill Parr has 876 assists, while Erin Sheehy leads the defense with 415 digs.
“We’re a lot more balanced this year than we were last year so that helps a lot,” Schumacher said. “We have multiple players that we expect to get kills from, especially since Sabatka and (Lindsey) Parr have stepped up for us in the front row. They’ve gotten us out of tough situations. The more balanced you are, the more success you are going to have.”
St. Cecilia faces an Oakland-Craig team that hasn’t been to state since 1992 but has also faced a tough schedule while playing in the East Husker Conference, which has three other schools at the state tournament, as well as defeating a few C-1 schools like Broken Bow and Wahoo.
Like St. Cecilia, Oakland-Craig also has a balanced attack with 6-0 senior Bailey Helzer leading the way with 439 kills, while Brandi Helzer has chipped in 218, while three more players have over 100 kills.
“It’s kind of an even matchup as they have a go-to hitter with a lot of experience and youth just like we do,” Schumacher said. “I think it should be an interesting match.”
But no matter what happens this weekend, Schumacher said he wants the players to go out and have fun playing.
“In the past couple of weeks, we’ve just been focusing on having a lot of fun and we’ve been having fun. Hopefully we can continue to play well because it’s been a lot of fun,” Schumacher said.