Hastings St. Cecilia wants to continue state basketball success

When it comes to success Hastings St. Cecilia is no stranger to it, especially in girls basketball the past four years.

The Hawkettes have plenty of experience in that department as they are heading to the girls state basketball tournament for the 10th straight season.

The seniors have been of part of the state championship game the past three years, including winning the Class C-2 state championships in 2019 and 2020.

St. Cecilia’s record the past four years is 99-9. The Class C-2, No. 1-rated Hawkettes looks to continue that success as they begin with No. 8 Elkhorn Valley at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

“It’s a pretty special deal with this group. They have been extremely successful and they’ve been great ambassadors and great representatives to our school,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “To see them continue to have success and finish their careers with another trip to the state tournament is something.”

Bailey Kissinger has been a key factor to the Hawkettes’ success the past three years. This year has been no different for the returning All-Heartland Super Squad captain, who is averaging 17.2 points per game with 58 assists on the season. On the defensive end, she has 68 steals for the season.

Berndt said the 5-6 point guard is competitive.

“She’s got an ultra competitive drive to be the best she can be and help us be the best we can be,” Berndt said. “Whether it’s in a practice or game, she’s been that way ever since she stepped front on the floor as a freshman for us.

“And she plays bigger than she’s listed. She’s not afraid of anything. She’s been a leader for us over the years.”

Addi Kirkegaard, Erin Sheehy and Shaye Butlerare the other seniors who have helped in St. Cecilia’s success. Kirkegaard has 10.3 ppg and 8.2 rebounds per game, while Butler averages 8.3 ppg. Sheehy has contributed with 49 assists and 57 steals.

“Those other seniors stepped into that starting role last year and have ran with it. This year, that experience from last year has really showed,” Berndt said. “We have leaned on our experience with our four seniors and we’re going to do that at the state tournament.”

The Hawkettes face a tall Elkhorn Valley that features two post players that average in double figures. Carney Black, a 5-11 senior, leads the team with 14 ppg and 7 rpg, while Jessica Black, 6-2 freshman, averages 10.0 ppg and 7.1 rpg.

“They are athletic and a group that is playing well,” Berndt said. “They are a talented group that has had success this year as they won their conference tournament.”

And Berndt said the experience of playing in big games, which included many in the regular season, helps going into the state tournament. St. Cecilia captured the Centennial Conference Tournament where they defeated Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran. Overall, St. Cecilia’s schedule has five teams that are playing at the state tournament in finishing 5-2 against those teams, including defeating Lincoln Lutheran twice and splitting with GICC during the season.

Berndt said he hopes that prepares them as he feels anyone of the eight teams can win the state championship.

“Our schedule prepares us as does our conference helps us with postseason play. And our conference is such a gauntlet. Whoever comes out of that tournament is a tough bunch,” Berndt said. “Having that kind of experience playing tough should help us as well.

“We hope that helps us this week because there are so many good teams in C-2 this year. It’s going to be a dogfight and the champion will have definitely earned it.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.