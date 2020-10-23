Hastings St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas denied repeat but still gets second

KEARNEY — For not being able to win a second state title, Alayna Vargas was still in good spirits.

The Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore still came in second in the Class D race of the state cross country meet after running a 19:49.3 Friday at Kearney Country Club.

Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the race in 19:06.6.

Of course, Vargas wanted to repeat after winning the Class D race as a freshman last year, but she wasn’t upset in getting second.

“I’m a little disappointed that it didn’t happen again but you really can’t be mad about second place,” Vargas said. “I’m still pretty happy with it.”

Arens went out and was not challenged at all. In fact, she built a pretty good sized lead on Vargas after the 1-mile marker.

“I tried to stay with the top girl for as much as I can but she got away from me after the first mile. I just pretty much ran my own race after that and trusted my training,” Vargas said. “There was some pressure in trying to catch but I tried to calm myself down and just run my race.”

Vargas said the cold weather was not the best elements to run in even though she prefers the cold weather over the very hot weather.