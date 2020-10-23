Hastings St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas denied repeat but still gets second

KEARNEY — For not being able to win a second state title, Alayna Vargas was still in good spirits.
The Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore still came in second in the Class D race of the state cross country meet after running a 19:49.3 Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the race in 19:06.6.
Of course, Vargas wanted to repeat after winning the Class D race as a freshman last year, but she wasn’t upset in getting second.
“I’m a little disappointed that it didn’t happen again but you really can’t be mad about second place,” Vargas said. “I’m still pretty happy with it.”
Arens went out and was not challenged at all. In fact, she built a pretty good sized lead on Vargas after the 1-mile marker.
“I tried to stay with the top girl for as much as I can but she got away from me after the first mile. I just pretty much ran my own race after that and trusted my training,” Vargas said. “There was some pressure in trying to catch but I tried to calm myself down and just run my race.”
Vargas said the cold weather was not the best elements to run in even though she prefers the cold weather over the very hot weather.
“It was very cold. We’ve never ran with that in a race before,” she said. “It’s not great for your lungs. But for the most part, I do like this kind of weather better than heat.”
Wells accomplishes goal with third-place finish
A goal entering the Class C boys race for St. Paul’s Conner Wells was a top-three finish.
Wells accomplished that after taking third in 16:43.9.
The Wildcat junior said he knew finishing in the top three wasn’t going to be easy, especially while competing against champion Carson Noecker of Hartington and Mason Sindelar of Pierce. Those two runners went 1-2 ahead of Wells.
“I knew it was going to be tough today with Class C having a lot of good runners, especially with Carson and Mason who are two really good runners,” Wells said. “I’m very happy with that.”
Wells was in the top five for a majority of the race. He and Wisner-Pilger’s Thomas Lokken kept battling back and forth for the third spot but Wells pulled away late while Lokken actually took fifth behind Gothenburg’s William Anderson.
“It was pretty neck and neck the whole way,” Wells said. “He started to pull away early so I just tried to stay behind him. When we got to that final turn, I started to stride hard and ended up passing him.”
Wells’ finish helped St. Paul take 10th in the Class C standings
Welsh takes fourth in Class B race
A hip injury wasn’t going to stop Jaydon Welsh from finishing his cross country career.
The Hastings senior came back during the middle part of the season and didn’t back down. He ended his career with his third medal, this time with a fourth-place finish in 16:46.3 during the Class B race.
Welsh said he’ll gladly take a fourth-place medal.
“I was hoping to get top three but I still think fourth place is something especially with my injury that happened earlier in the season,” Welsh said. “It’s been a great four years and I’m going to miss it.”
His first race back was at the UNK Invite, the same course the state meet is run on, where he took fifth. He said he’s been feeling good ever since.
“I have, especially we took off during the week of the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet and we made that our training week,” Welsh said. “That really helped for districts. There were some good workouts through that stretch.”
Welsh, along with teammate Jonathan Lopez Chojolan’s 12th place finish (17:00.7) helped the Tigers finish fifth in Class B with 83 points.
Nebraska Christian’s Swanson finishes fourth in D race
Hannah Swanson wanted to run under 20 minutes in her first state cross country meet.
The Nebraska Christian freshman managed to do that, but barely.
Swanson finished fourth in 19:59.3 in the Class D girls race. She said she was happy with that, especially with finishing in the top five.
“Getting top five was a goal but I wanted to run under 20 minutes, which I did,” Swanson said. “That’s satisfying.”
Swanson said it took her a while to get used to the cold weather during the race but felt fine later on.
“The beginning of the race was very cold but about halfway through the race, I started to warm up a lot better,” Swanson said.
Other area medalists include:
% Aurora’s Dylan Riley grabbed a second-state medal by taking ninth at 17:04.3 in the Class C race. That helped the Huskies finish fifth in the team standings with 104 points.
% Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs finished with her second state medal, this time taking sixth in 20:07.5, helping the Bluejays take fifth with 57 points.
% Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield came in 13th in 20:44 in the Class D girls race.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!