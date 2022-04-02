Hastings St. Cecilia's Kissinger tops Super Squad for second straight season

Bailey Kissinger is as competitive as you will find.

The Hastings St. Cecilia senior grew up in a competitive family, whether it was with her siblings or cousins, so it was probably to be expected from her.

“Almost everyone in my family, which includes my cousins, is competitive and we all don’t like to lose,” Kissinger said. “We take pride in that. We always seem to be competitive in something, whether it’s sports or anything else.”

And that competitiveness led to a lot of success for the Hawkettes during her high school career.

Kissinger was part of a senior class that went to four state tournaments and finished with three state championships and a runner-up finish, while completing the four years with a 102-9 record.

During her senior year, Kissinger scored 487 points on a 17.4 points per game average, helping the Hawkettes captured the Class C-2 state championship. She also finished her senior year as the second leading scorer in school history with 1,629 points, just 89 points behind Shandra Farmer.

For her play during the season, Kissinger was named captain of the Grand Island Independent All-Heartland Super Squad for the second straight season.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan and Northwest’s Rylie Rice, along with St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert and Adams Central’s Libby Trausch are the other first-team members.

Kissinger said it’s hard to believe what she and her teammates accomplished during their four years at St. Cecilia.

“I would not have believed that going into my freshman year,” Kissinger said. “We had so many great teams in the past and I looked up to a lot of the players on those teams. When we were growing up we wanted to be like them and wanted to play at the state tournament. What we accomplished during my four years is just crazy to think about.”

St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said Kissinger played bigger than her 5-6 frame.

“Her aggressiveness not only led to a lot of points at the rim but led to a lot of free throws,” he said. “She was a great ball handler that was very quick and has a knack of finishing around the rim. She’s also very strong for her size, too.

“It’s a combination of those things and the smarts to be find a shot near the rim when it looked like there wasn’t going to be one. And she was hard to defend in transition defense against other teams.”

And she was willing to do whatever it took to win. Time and time again, she would find ways to score, no matter who was in her way, whether it was Adams Central’s Rachel Gooden, who was 6-3, or Grand Island Central Catholic’s 6-footers Lucy Ghaifan, Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods.

But she knew she could find the open teammate to make a play, too, if she needed to.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Kissinger said. “A lot of times that’s being tough and having a physical presence no matter who was on the floor.

“And if something wasn’t there, I knew any one of my teammates could make some plays too and they would too.”

Berndt agreed.

“She was willing to do whatever it took to get us to the top,” Berndt said.

And Kissinger helped St. Cecilia on the defensive end as well. She finished with 115 rebounds and had 80 steals for the Hawkettes, whose defense gave up 29.3 points a game. The most points anyone scored on the Hawkettes this year was 45.

“She and her teammates were overlooked and were dominate on the defensive end,” Berndt said. “They really locked in on the defensive end and Bailey definitely took that to heart. And there were times she wanted to guard the other team’s best player and she was successful almost all the time when she did, especially in clutch times.”

Berndt said it’s Kissinger’s competitiveness that he’ll miss.

“Bailey competed in everything whether was scoring or doing something defensively, that’s going to be missed and one of the best to wear a Hawkette uniform,” Berndt said.

Kissinger will play college basketball for the University of Nebraska at Kearney next season.

As she heads to the next stage of her life, Kissinger said she wouldn’t trade anything for her experience of playing for St. Cecilia during her four years.

“I wouldn’t want nothing less out of my four years here,” Kissinger said. “It’s been so memorable and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s been a joy representing St. Cecilia and being able to play with my friends.”

