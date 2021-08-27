Hastings St. Cecilia's Vargas, Adams Central's Bonifas dominate Vince Zavala Invite

The winners left no doubt during the Vince Zavala Invite.
Both Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas and Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas dominated their races en route to victories during a hot Friday at Ryder Park.
Vargas easily captured the girls race in 16:38.44, 30 seconds ahead of Omaha Skutt’s Gabi Westfall, while Bonifas claimed the boys title after running 13:27.08, just 21 seconds ahead of Skutt’s Jack Wade.
No team scores were kept.
For Vargas, she took off from the start and was never challenged at all.
“It was a good race start and a great start to the season,” the Hawkette junior said. “It’s just a 2.5 mile race so you can work your way into it. I’m pleased with how I ran.”
HSC coach Trevor Albers said he was impressed with what Vargas did during the race, especially when the runners had to run up Tornado Hill twice.
“She ran really well today,” he said. “It was definitely a tough course and when you have to run up Tornado Hill twice it is not fun for anybody. I thought she performed very well, especially in this heat and did it in a very good time.”
Vargas said she felt fine from start to finish, even though she admitted the run up Tornado Hill was definitely a challenge, especially the second time through.
“I felt very good during the race, especially during the start. The heat got to me a little bit,” she said. “That hill was very rough the second time around but I was mentally trying to get up and then I knew I could just glide down it.”
During the boys race, Bonifas was pushed by five other runners before going up the hill the first time through. Once he got down the hill, which was around the first mile mark, he took off and cruised to victory.
“I was trying to stay with the pack during the first mile, make sure I’m in it still and make sure I have enough left,” Bonifas said. “But once I got up the hill, I knew I was going to have a lot left so I just took off and ran my own race.
“I felt fine during the race, even though the weather made it a little challenging as well as the hill.”
Adams Central coach Toni Fowler said Bonifas paced himself very well during the race.
“He has a good sense of being patient and not panicing. If someone takes off too fast, he doesn’t go with it if it’s not in his race plan. He came in the first mile around 5:10 and he looked comfortable during the race. He ran very well.” she said.
Bonifas said he was excited to be competing the Omaha Skutt runners, who have captured the Class B boys state title the past four years. He added that he hopes this bring confidence into his season.
“I knew there would be some really good competition when I heard Skutt was coming down. My plan was just to go off with them,” Bonifas said. “I’m hoping to learn from last year’s failures as I didn’t earn a medal from last year’s state meet. I’m hoping to do that this year. This is a great start to the season.”
The Northwest teams brought home some medals as well.
The girls had three medalists. Lexie Lilienthal paced the Vikings with a fourth-place finish (17:34.11), while freshman Evie Keller was fifth (17:39.09) and Leah Carlson came in eighth (18:25.44).
The boys had two medalists in Ben Sutherland (sixth, 14:15.76) and Caden Keller (seventh, 14:24.63).
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys had a medalist in Jarit Mejia, who came in fifth (14:15.68).
The meet was normally called the Northwest Invite, but was changed in honor of former Viking coach Vince Zavala.
He was the cross country coach for Northwest for 30 years, where he guided the Vikings to one boys title and one girls title.
He also coached at Central City and Grand Island Central Catholic after that.