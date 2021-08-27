Hastings St. Cecilia's Vargas, Adams Central's Bonifas dominate Vince Zavala Invite

“I felt very good during the race, especially during the start. The heat got to me a little bit,” she said. “That hill was very rough the second time around but I was mentally trying to get up and then I knew I could just glide down it.”

During the boys race, Bonifas was pushed by five other runners before going up the hill the first time through. Once he got down the hill, which was around the first mile mark, he took off and cruised to victory.

“I was trying to stay with the pack during the first mile, make sure I’m in it still and make sure I have enough left,” Bonifas said. “But once I got up the hill, I knew I was going to have a lot left so I just took off and ran my own race.

“I felt fine during the race, even though the weather made it a little challenging as well as the hill.”

Adams Central coach Toni Fowler said Bonifas paced himself very well during the race.

“He has a good sense of being patient and not panicing. If someone takes off too fast, he doesn’t go with it if it’s not in his race plan. He came in the first mile around 5:10 and he looked comfortable during the race. He ran very well.” she said.