Hastings' state championship ended a 90-year wait

The Tigers qualified 11 athletes to the state meet. They medaled in eight events, while winning two events, all coming on the track.

Like any state meet, there was some setbacks.

Hastings’ 400 relay had one of the better times ran in the state this season at 43.02 seconds during the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet. But Carson Shoemaker and Zaide Weidner had a bad handoff on the first exchange, which caused the Tigers to fall back. But Hastings, who also had David Smith and Austin Nauert on the relay team, still managed to finish the race to end up eighth.

That finish proved to be big in the team race as the Tigers still managed to get one point out of that.

“How many points did we win the state championship by? One point,” Johnson said. “Kudos to those kids for keeping their composure and their poise and finish it. If not for that, we are not sole state champions.”

Meanwhile, Jaydon Welsh did a lot of work to help the Tigers win the state championship.

The Hastings senior brought home three medals including two golds. On Friday, he was the anchor on the 3,200 relay that won in 8:10.66. Welsh also took second in the 3,200 in 9:51.32. He came back on Saturday to capture the 1,600 in 4:30.35.