Hastings' state championship ended a 90-year wait

During the middle of the track season, a couple of coaches told Hastings track and field coach David Johnson that the Tigers could be in the running for a state title.
After looking at how the athletes were doing in their events, Johnson felt a state championship was a possibility.
“At the time when they told me that, I didn’t think too much of it as I had other things going on. But when I sat down and looked at a few things with our kids, I got to thinking that they may be right,” Johnson said.
That the coaches were. Hastings ended a 90-year drought by captured the Class B state title last Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Tigers won the title over Waverly 47-46 when the final standings were released.
But at the start of the season, Johnson said he felt the Tigers were going to be a good team, but he wasn’t sure about being a state championship team.
“Coming in, I honestly didn’t know. I thought we would be really good, especially on the track, but I felt our field events wouldn’t be as strong,” Johnson said. “But as the season went along, we got better in the field events. We did manage to qualify a few athletes in the field events even though they didn’t place. They helped us win some invites. They played a key role as they helped us win districts.”
The Tigers qualified 11 athletes to the state meet. They medaled in eight events, while winning two events, all coming on the track.
Like any state meet, there was some setbacks.
Hastings’ 400 relay had one of the better times ran in the state this season at 43.02 seconds during the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet. But Carson Shoemaker and Zaide Weidner had a bad handoff on the first exchange, which caused the Tigers to fall back. But Hastings, who also had David Smith and Austin Nauert on the relay team, still managed to finish the race to end up eighth.
That finish proved to be big in the team race as the Tigers still managed to get one point out of that.
“How many points did we win the state championship by? One point,” Johnson said. “Kudos to those kids for keeping their composure and their poise and finish it. If not for that, we are not sole state champions.”
Meanwhile, Jaydon Welsh did a lot of work to help the Tigers win the state championship.
The Hastings senior brought home three medals including two golds. On Friday, he was the anchor on the 3,200 relay that won in 8:10.66. Welsh also took second in the 3,200 in 9:51.32. He came back on Saturday to capture the 1,600 in 4:30.35.
Johnson said Welsh had a great weekend. He added that he had a good feeling about the state title when Welsh captured the 1,600.
“Jaydon was great. Anchoring our 3,200 relay really set the tone for us,” Johnson said. “With this condensed schedule, him finishing second in the 3,200 was not easy after that. Of the eight medalists, seven of them ran fresh and he was the only one that didn’t. Then he came back and won the 1,600. That gave us the boost that we needed and made the other guys believe that we could get it done.”
Holding on was not easy. Hastings held a 39-36 lead on Waverly going into the final event. The Vikings won the race but the Tigers took second, which was enough to hold on for the title.
Nauert, Landon Eckhardt, Smith and Weidner were part of the 1,600 relay, while Eckhardt, Matthew Oschsner and Jonathan Lopez were part of the winning 3,200 relay with Welsh.
Weidner (fourth, 400), Eckhardt (sixth, 800) and Shoemaker (seventh, 100) were the other medalists for Hastings.
Johnson said he was happy for the athletes to end the season with the Class B state title.
“They had a great season,” Johnson said. “For them to top it off like this, it’s amazing and we asked a lot from them in this meet and they came through.”
Stieb, Wells win all-class gold medals
The area won 12 events during the four days of the state track meet.
Of those champions, two of them came away with the all-class gold medal, which goes to the athletes who had the best performance of the four classes.
Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb earned that honor in the shot put with a throw of 44-7 1/2 for the Class C crown, while St. Paul’s Conner Wells claimed that honor in the 400 after winning the event in Class B in 49.25.
Other event champions to go with the Hastings winners at the state meet included:
% Wells added a victory in the Class B 800 (1:55.72).
% Aurora’s Gage Griffith was a double winner as he won the Class B discus (174-8) and shot put (55-8 1/4).
% Centura’s Eli Wooden took home the Class C pole vault (14-0).
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s foursome of Jenna Esch, Jill Parr, Erin Sheely and Alayna Vargas teamed together to take home the Class C girls 3,200 relay (9:45.06).
% Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior claimed the Class D girls long jump (16-8 1/4).
% Riverside’s Tony Berger captured the Class D boys 110 hurdles (15.22).
% Central Valley’s Jackson McIntyre, Kyle Nekoliczak, Morgan Behnk and Ty Nekoliczak joined together to win the Class D 400 relay (44.22).
All-time charts
There was only one new entry into the Independent all-time all-area leaders.
The Northwest girls 1,600 relay team of Samantha Roby, Kamrynn Mings, Grace Baasch and Reba Mader ran a 4:00.83 time to finish second in the Class B race this past Saturday.
That time put the Vikings at No. 3 on the all-time charts.
Marc Zavala covers track and field for The Independent.