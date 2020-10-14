Hastings suffers 4-3 loss to Norris to fall into loser's bracket

Hastings extended its advantage to 3-1 when Mckinsey Long scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

“She’s done a nice job lately of getting on base and making those reads,” Speak said.

After Norris (28-4) retook the lead, Hastings (30-4) got the tying run to second in the top of the seventh. But third baseman Delaney White made a diving catch off the bat of Schultz and doubled off the runner at second to end the game.

In the first round, the Tigers used a five-run third inning to top Crete 8-2. Samantha Schmidt, Schultz and Peytin Hudson had two hits each for Hastings with Schmidt and Schultz hitting homers.

Faith Molina limited the Cardinals to one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

“I think we did a lot of great things,” Speak said. “Faith pitched a great game on the mound, our offense was clicking quite a bit and our defense except for a couple of mental plays did an awesome job as well.”

Hastings faces the Elkhorn/Seward winner Thursday at 2 p.m.

“Every team that we beat from here on out goes home,” Speak said. “I think we’ve got to bring it. We’ve got to have everything (Thursday) – pitching, hitting, defense. Grinding one game at a time will be key for us.”

