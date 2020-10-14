Hastings suffers 4-3 loss to Norris to fall into loser's bracket

HASTINGS – Norris made a few more big plays than Hastings.
That proved to be the difference Wednesday in a Class B state tournament winners bracket semifinal at the Smith Complex when both teams finished with seven hits and two errors.
The third-seeded Titans scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to edge the second-seeded Tigers 4-3.
Winning pitcher Alexis Wiggins tied the game with a two-run single. With two outs, McKenna Belcher gave Norris the lead by scoring on a wild pitch.
“We left some runners on early, and I think it kind of hurt us,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. “But you tip your cap to them. They did an awesome job. I think they’re one of the best teams in the state, obviously, and Lexi pitched unbelievable tonight.”
Hastings missed out on a big opportunity early on when Sophie Cerveny led the game off with a triple. But she was stranded after Wiggins – a Creighton recruit - struck out the next two batters and got a lineout for the third out.
Wiggins singled in a run in the bottom of the first, and the Titans held that lead until Kaelen Schultz homered to center field to lead off the fourth inning. The Tigers then took the lead when Delaney Mullen doubled and later scored on a Faith Molina bunt.
Hastings extended its advantage to 3-1 when Mckinsey Long scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
“She’s done a nice job lately of getting on base and making those reads,” Speak said.
After Norris (28-4) retook the lead, Hastings (30-4) got the tying run to second in the top of the seventh. But third baseman Delaney White made a diving catch off the bat of Schultz and doubled off the runner at second to end the game.
In the first round, the Tigers used a five-run third inning to top Crete 8-2. Samantha Schmidt, Schultz and Peytin Hudson had two hits each for Hastings with Schmidt and Schultz hitting homers.
Faith Molina limited the Cardinals to one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
“I think we did a lot of great things,” Speak said. “Faith pitched a great game on the mound, our offense was clicking quite a bit and our defense except for a couple of mental plays did an awesome job as well.”
Hastings faces the Elkhorn/Seward winner Thursday at 2 p.m.
“Every team that we beat from here on out goes home,” Speak said. “I think we’ve got to bring it. We’ve got to have everything (Thursday) – pitching, hitting, defense. Grinding one game at a time will be key for us.”
