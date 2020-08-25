Hastings sweeps pair from Senior High

Early season signs show that Hastings successfully reloaded from a 28-win team that went to the Class B state tournament last season.
The preseason No. 9-rated Tigers are off to a 4-0 start after outhitting Grand Island Senior High 26-2 while sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday.
Hastings claimed the first game 12-1 in five innings that received an abbreviated no-hitter from junior Peytin Hudson during a 10-0 victory in four innings.
“I think kids have just stepped up,” Tigers coach Ashley Speak said. “We lost two big seniors last year, and kids have just filled those roles and filled the role that they’re able to play on the team.”
After a scoreless first inning in the opener, Hastings scored at least two runs in each of the final four innings.
Leadoff hitter Sophie Cerveny went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, winning pitcher Faith Molina was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and No. 9 hitter Kaitlyn Laux finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
“In practice we just focused on really quality at-bats, and you can kind of see it here – long counts and then being able to drive the ball to the gaps,” Speak said.
Kamdyn Barrientos drove in Leslie Ramos with a double in the fourth inning for Grand Island’s lone run.
Hastings scored nine runs over the first two innings to quickly take control of the second game. The Tigers recorded seven consecutive two-out hits to score five times in the second inning.
Hudson only allowed two baserunners in her no-hitter while also going 1-for-2 with three RBIs at the plate.
Cerveny added three more hits with three runs and Kaelan Schultz went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs
“I thought we did a good job,” Speak said. “We had pretty good at-bats all day. Our defense did a really nice job and our pitchers threw incredibly well today.”
While the Tigers are rolling early in the season, Grand Island fell to 0-6 after the first week of play.
“The team that showed up tonight is not what we’re capable of,” coach Taylor Graves said. “I think they all have a lot more than they showed, so we just talked about making sure that we’re coming with energy and doing what we can do and controlling what we can control.”
With plenty of season left, Graves said it is important that the Islanders don’t get down on themselves.
“It’s a rough start, but we do have a lot of talent on this team,” she said. “I think we can turn it around, but they have to know that they can.”
There are areas that are showing improvement that haven’t necessarily been reflected on the scoreboard yet.
“Defense looked better tonight,” Graves said. “Our outfield has done a spectacular job. Ava Dunning had a great catch tonight. Brianne (Lawver) is coming up popping with a throw and doing a great job in center field. We’ve just got to hit the ball.”
Grand Island looks to turn things around when it hosts Lincoln Pius X (0-3) on Thursday.
“We’ll get a nice practice in (Wednesday), work on a couple of things and hopefully turn our bats on and be ready to go for Thursday,” Graves said.
Hastings 034 32—12 15 0
Grand Island 000 10—1 2 2
WP—Molina. LP—Cabello. 2B—H, Hudson; GI. Barrientos. 3B—H, Molina, Long, Schultz.
Hastings (4-0) 451 0—10 11 0
Grand Island (0-6) 000 0—0 0 2
WP—Hudson. LP—Dunning. 2B—H, Schultz 2. 3B—H, Molina.
