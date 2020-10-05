Hastings undefeated; Northwest-GICC rematch set in B-8 subdistrict tournament

HASTINGS — Class B No. 3-rated Hastings emerged from the first day of the loaded Subdistrict 8 tournament as the lone undefeated team left.

The Tigers (26-3) snapped a 16-game winning streak by Northwest with a 7-0 victory in the winners bracket final.

Leading 2-0, Hastings pulled away with two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

Faith Molina held the Vikings (22-9) to five hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Kaelan Schultz had a pair of hits including a home run for the Tigers. Peytin Hudson also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Kylie Caspersen had two hits for the Vikings.

In the opening round, Northwest extended its hot streak by blanking Grand Island Central Catholic 8-0 in six innings in the first round to avenge a regular-season loss.

Ava Laurent limited the Crusaders to two hits while striking out six and walking none.

The Vikings took control by plating five runs in the second inning.

Avyn Urbanski hit a two-run single to center field to get the inning going and Faith Gibson capped it off with a two-out, two-run double to center.