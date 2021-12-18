Hastings wins Flatwater Fracas; Grand Island Senior High finishes third

The Hastings wrestling team may have lost its final dual of the Flatwater Fracas.
However, the Tigers won the overall war at the two-day tournament.
The Tigers lost to Blair 34-30, leaving all of the teams with 1-1 records in the gold tournament. So they went to the critera and that allowed Hastings to win the Fracas Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
Hastings defeated Grand Island 36-30, while the Islanders defeated Blair 37-33. The six-point win by Hastings over the Islanders was the deciding factor. Blair finished second while Grand Island was third.
Tiger coach Nolan Laux said the Tigers, who finished 6-2 overall during the tournament, knew the tournament was going to be a grind with 13 ranked teams in Classes A and B along with 126 ranked wrestlers, according to NEwrestle.com.
Other than the loss to Class B No. 4 Blair, the No. 1 Tigers also lost to No. 7 Waverly 38-33 Friday.
“I bet there hasn’t been a team that has ever won the Fracas with two losses, but we knew coming in it was going to be a tough two-day tournament,” Laux said. “It certainly was.”
While Blair had the win over Hastings locked up, it was the final match at 160 pounds that might have allowed the Tigers to win the tournament. Top-rated Jett Samuelson scored a reversal with 1 second left to defeat No. 3 Charlie Powers 5-4.
Samuelson said Grand Island coach Joey Morrison went up to him and told him that late reversal gave Hastings the tournament title after the match with Powers and felt he had nothing to lose with under five seconds remaining.
“I wasn’t even aware of it until he told me that,” Samuelson said. “I was pretty astonished. I knew we were going to lose the dual but I knew I had to do something to win the match because Powers is a great wrestler. That win really helped.”
Laux said he knew Samuelson wasn’t going to give up despite being down.
“That’s Jett to a T. He’s gutty and is going to fight for every point,” Laux said. “A lot of kids would have just bellied out and taken the loss but he competes to the end. He works too hard to be giving up.”
Samuelson said he gives credit to his practice partner Landon Weidner (No. 1 at 152), especially when he tries to work on the bottom against him.
“Landon is one of the best wrestlers when it comes to the top position,” he said. “I have nothing but respect for him and he is the reason I won that match.”
Samuelson and Weidner were two of three wrestlers to go undefeated in the two-day tournament. Braiden Kort (No. 2 at 126) was that other wrestler, while Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 3 at 106) went 7-1.
Hastings went 3-1 to start the tournament Friday before defeating Class A No. 5 Columbus 39-34 and No. 4 Norfolk in its pool before moving on into the Gold Bracket.
Laux said winning the Fracas was a team effort but knows the Tigers need to get better if they want to be part of the state championship mix in February.
“I thought we had some guys who took some lumps during the tournament but even in losses, especially in that last dual, you can point to out to some upper weights that saved us in points and even in the wins,” Laux said. “We just wrestled tough and you really can’t ask for more than that and we had some guys who got some big wins for us that really helped us. It was great to see.
“But we know this team right now is not going to win a state championship in February. We need to continue to get better and fix some things.”
Grand Island, rated No. 8 in Class A, went 6-2 overall to take third. Justyce Hostetler (No. 6 at 182) was the lone Islander to go undefeated during the two-day tournament. Tyler Salpas (No. 3 at 145) and De Andre Brock (No. 7 at 195) went 7-1 and Zachary Pittman (285) finished 6-1.
After going 4-0 on Friday, the Islanders wrapped up their pool by going 1-1 by defeating No. 9 Lincoln Southwest 42-30 but falling to No. 6 Papillion-La Vista 42-35 to finished tied with Bennington and Papillion-LaVista. The Islanders advanced to the gold bracket on critera.
Morrison said he was OK with how the Islanders did during the two days, despite losing Christian Cortez (No. 7 at 132) to injury earlier Saturday.
“I was really proud of our guys with how we competed. We have a very young team who I think grew a lot during the two days,” he said. “We had eight duals and six of them were against ranked teams. There were no breaks and I’m proud of where we’re headed.”