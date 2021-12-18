Hastings wins Flatwater Fracas; Grand Island Senior High finishes third

Hastings went 3-1 to start the tournament Friday before defeating Class A No. 5 Columbus 39-34 and No. 4 Norfolk in its pool before moving on into the Gold Bracket.

Laux said winning the Fracas was a team effort but knows the Tigers need to get better if they want to be part of the state championship mix in February.

“I thought we had some guys who took some lumps during the tournament but even in losses, especially in that last dual, you can point to out to some upper weights that saved us in points and even in the wins,” Laux said. “We just wrestled tough and you really can’t ask for more than that and we had some guys who got some big wins for us that really helped us. It was great to see.

“But we know this team right now is not going to win a state championship in February. We need to continue to get better and fix some things.”

Grand Island, rated No. 8 in Class A, went 6-2 overall to take third. Justyce Hostetler (No. 6 at 182) was the lone Islander to go undefeated during the two-day tournament. Tyler Salpas (No. 3 at 145) and De Andre Brock (No. 7 at 195) went 7-1 and Zachary Pittman (285) finished 6-1.