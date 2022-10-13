Head powers Hastings St. Cecilia into Class C final

With the game and the season on the line, Class C No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia turned to senior pitcher Jordyn Head, and she delivered in a big way.

Trailing 5-0 entering the top of the third, Head crushed a 3-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to two runs. In the top of the fifth, it was rinse and repeat for Head as she blasted another 3-run home run to center field, giving her team the 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, after giving up a single, Head and the Hawkettes forced a pop out, a strike out and fly out to get the 6-5 victory over No. 1 Yutan/Mead. The win at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on Thursday night granted St. Cecilia’s first ever state softball championship appearance in school history

“It’s indescribable,” Head said. “Just knowing I have the best teammates and friends in the world to go play for a state title.”

St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said the team takes its cue from Head on the field.

“We’ve been dreaming about this one for a while,” he said. “Our team stepped up, and I’m so proud of number 39, Jordyn Head in the circle. She competes all the time, and she has a big heart. She brings so much fire and energy to this team. The girls really thrived off of it.”

Head’s two home runs give her four for the state tournament and 13 for the season.

“It’s just all of the preparation we’ve put in on the season,” Head said. “Every game we play, no one on our team feels the pressure, and that’s amazing. Going up to bat and not feeling any pressure is amazing because you know that your team’s going to pick you up is just the most incredible feeling.”

St. Cecilia went down 5-0 after the Patriots’ Ella Watts hit a 2-run home run, Maycee Hays hit an RBI single, Alyssa Husing hit an RBI sac bunt and Shayynn Campbell scored on an error.

Ohnoutka gave the Hawkettes a little pep talk in the dugout.

“I said, ‘right now, we have to focus on two things. That’s our energy and enthusiasm. Because if we quit, it’s over’.” Ohnoutka said. “These girls, with their personalities, they’re like ‘that’s no problem coach.’ They kept the energy up in the dugout. Girls went up to the plate and even if they didn’t get hits off of Campbell, they improved at-bats by just fouling off pitches.”

Head finished the game with three strikeouts and two walks in the circle, allowing seven hits in a full seven innings. Seventy-two of her 114 pitches were strikes. Besides Head, the Hawkettes only recorded two other hits from Isabella Kvols and Kyler Weidner.

St. Cecilia (35-2) will play the winner of No. 2 Bishop Neumann and Yutan/Mead in tomorrow’s championship game at approximately 2 p.m.

“We’re going to celebrate this one but also, we need to stay focused,” Ohnoutka said. “It’s going to be one of these three teams. These girls are going to be ready, and we’ve been treating the whole state tournament like another game on the schedule.”

Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Yutan/Mead 5

St. Cecilia; 000; 410; 1—6; 6; 2

Yutan/Mead; 104; 000; 0—5; 5; 5

WP—Head. LP—Campbell. HR—STC: Head 2. HR—YM: Watts