Heartland Hoops Classic going on 15th year

When he started the Heartland Hoops Classic 15 years ago, Tino Martinez didn’t know what to expect.
But after getting through that first year, the Heartland Hoops Classic event organizer felt the event was going to do just fine over the years. The 15th edition of the Heartland Hoops Classic takes place Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years,” the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball coach said. “Those years have just flown by. It’s always a fun day of basketball for everyone involved and for the fans.”
That first year, there were two intriguing matchups for the fans to see.
One featured Archbishop Bergan against Ainsworth who both at the time had two Division I recruits in Wes Eickmeier and Jesse Carr. Both finished their careers at Colorado State. Another matchup featured Ralston and Sioux City Heelan, who was considered the best team in Iowa at the time. Both teams also had D-1 talent.
Martinez said he always tries to put those kind of matchups together for the event.
“That first year, we were blessed with teams that had some division I talent and it’s been that way ever since,” Martinez said. “And we always try to put teams against ones who don’t normally see each other during the regular season.”
Then Martinez upped the ante in 2013 when he brought in Oak Hill Academy, a national basketball power located in Wilson, Va., that has had NBA players like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rando, Ty Lawson and others.
Since then, Martinez also has brought in other talented teams on the national level like Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas), Overland High (Colorado), IMG Acadmey (Florida), Bishop Walsh (Maryland) and more.
Martinez said those teams, along with playing in a venue like the Heartland Events Center, give the event its flavor.
“We’ve gotten those teams to come when they were highly ranked in some of the national polls so we’ve been blessed,” he said. “Plus, the Heartland Events Center is a first-class facility. It’s makes a great venue to host this type of event.
This year’s event will feature three out-of-state teams with Sunrise Academy, Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) and Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).
There will be a game on Friday to open the Classic at 7 p.m. at GICC when Sunrise Academy takes on Link Academy. They are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in this week’s ESPN High School Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings.
The event will feature seven rated teams, including three No. 1 teams in Omaha Westside (A), Ashland-Greenwood (C-1) and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (C-2), in this week’s Omaha World-Herald.
Grand Island Senior High, with Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt, Northwest and GICC, along with two other area schools in Doniphan-Trumbull and Aurora will take part in the Classic as well.
Martinez said he’s excited for this year’s event.
“There are some really good teams that are coming and I think there will be some good games,” Martinez said. “There’s some intriguing storylines with each game. It should be a fun day.”
Martinez said there’s a lot of things that make the Heartland Hoops Classic a special event.
“The teams that we are able to include every year are what make the event go and that’s not just the national teams that we’ve invited, it’s the high school teams in the state of Nebraska that make the event so special,” Martinez said. “We also have a great high school fan base that supports high school athletics here in central Nebraska and we’ve drawn big crowds over the years.
“Those things have helped the event become so successful.”
Aurora, Burwell hosting district wrestling tourneys
Aurora and Burwell will host district tournaments this upcoming weekend. Both will get under way Friday and conclude Saturday.
Aurora hosts the Class B, District 2 Tournament. Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Bennington, Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, Concordia/D.C. West, Elkhorn North, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael Benedictine, Northwest, Plattsmouth and Ralston are the teams competing in the district.
Burwell hosts the Class D, District 2 Tournament Anselmo-Merna, Brady, Burwell, Central Valley, Creighton, Elgin Public/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central, Osmond, Overton, Palmer, Plainview, Ravenna, Riverside, Santee, Scribner-Snyder, Shelton, Southwest, St. Mary’s, Thayer Central and Wisner-Pilger.
Area wrestlers will be involved in eight other district tournaments this weekend.
The top four placers from each district will advance to the state wrestling tournament Feb. 17-19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Notable performances
- Grand Island made a name of itself in bowling on Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes. Grand Island Senior High, in their first year as a program, and Northwest competed for the state bowling title. The Islanders captured the state title 3-1 (in a best 3 out of 5 games) over the Vikings.
- Central City captured their first Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Saturday after defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 49-46. Ayden Zikmund led the Bison with 17 points, while Kenai Kearney chipped in 16. The conference championship came one day after the Ashton Gragg nailed a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to defeat Wood River 46-43 in overtime in the semifinals. The Bison made their debut in the Lou-Platte Conference in 2017.
- The St. Paul girls captured their second Lou-Platte Conference Tournament title in three years after defeating Ravenna 43-40 in the final at home. Olivia Poppert led the way with 14 points for the Wildcats. The championship was the girls’ sixth ever and coach Rick Peters’ eighth title to go along with the six he won as the boys basketball coach.
- Burwell’s Dillon Critel put up 33 points for the Longhorns during their 60-38 victory over Nebraska Christian.
Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.