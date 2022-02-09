Heartland Hoops Classic going on 15th year

When he started the Heartland Hoops Classic 15 years ago, Tino Martinez didn’t know what to expect.

But after getting through that first year, the Heartland Hoops Classic event organizer felt the event was going to do just fine over the years. The 15th edition of the Heartland Hoops Classic takes place Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years,” the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball coach said. “Those years have just flown by. It’s always a fun day of basketball for everyone involved and for the fans.”

That first year, there were two intriguing matchups for the fans to see.

One featured Archbishop Bergan against Ainsworth who both at the time had two Division I recruits in Wes Eickmeier and Jesse Carr. Both finished their careers at Colorado State. Another matchup featured Ralston and Sioux City Heelan, who was considered the best team in Iowa at the time. Both teams also had D-1 talent.

Martinez said he always tries to put those kind of matchups together for the event.