Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic Roundup

GICC 56, Hastings 42

HASTINGS — Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry each scored 16 points to lead undefeated Grand Island Central Catholic to a 56-42 win over Hastings Saturday in the final game of the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College.

Brayton Johnson and Gil Jengmer chipped in 10 points apiece for the Crusaders.

Caden Block had 13 points and Connor Riley 10 to pace the Tigers.

GICC (6-0) 19 13 8 15—56

Hastings (2-3) 10 11 11 10—42

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC—Brayton Johnson 10, Alex King 1, Isaac Herbek 16, Marcus Lowry 16, Ishmael Nadir 3, Gil Jengmer 10.

HASTINGS—Aaron Nonneman 8, Jackson Black 3, Brayden Schram 2, Caden Block 13, Connor Riley 10, Brayden Power 6.

Amherst 70, Central City 46

Down 10 after the first quarter, Class C-2’s No. 9 Broncos outscored Central City 45-12 in the middle quarters. Tayje Hadwiger and Ethan Eloe each had 19 points for 6-0 Amherst.

Central City (4-3) 8 8 4 16—46