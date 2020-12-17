Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic to debut Saturday at Hastings College

A second, smaller-scaled version of Tino Martinez’s highly-successful Heartland Hoops Classic debuts Saturday.

And it was born out of necessity.

The Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic features five games at Hastings College with each of the Tri-Cities represented along with Doniphan-Trumbull.

Martinez created the event partially to fill a hole in the schedule of his Grand Island Central Catholic team.

“We were actually short a game,” he said. “We had some changes in our schedule. I knew that Kearney Catholic, Adams Central and some others in the area were also short a game. So I thought it would be easier to do this as a one-time deal than have multi-year contracts.

“The idea came up and then we were able to settle on Hastings College as the location.”

The Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic features a different type of field than February’s annual Heartland Hoops Classic, which showcases a mix of the top teams both in the state and the nation.