Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic to debut Saturday at Hastings College

A second, smaller-scaled version of Tino Martinez’s highly-successful Heartland Hoops Classic debuts Saturday.
And it was born out of necessity.
The Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic features five games at Hastings College with each of the Tri-Cities represented along with Doniphan-Trumbull.
Martinez created the event partially to fill a hole in the schedule of his Grand Island Central Catholic team.
“We were actually short a game,” he said. “We had some changes in our schedule. I knew that Kearney Catholic, Adams Central and some others in the area were also short a game. So I thought it would be easier to do this as a one-time deal than have multi-year contracts.
“The idea came up and then we were able to settle on Hastings College as the location.”
The Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic features a different type of field than February’s annual Heartland Hoops Classic, which showcases a mix of the top teams both in the state and the nation.
“We had several teams in the area that wanted to be part of this, and we wanted to focus more on the local teams,” Martinez said. “Then we were looking at teams that normally wouldn’t play because of travel distances unless it was in the postseason. We have Chase County and Yutan coming because it’s centrally located in Hastings.”
One snag is the ongoing limitations of fans attending sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of basketball fans being able to go to Hastings College to take in a full day of hoops action, each game will be limited to fewer than 200 in attendance. Those will be family members of people involved in that specific game, and Lynn Farrell Arena will be cleared in between each game.
Six of the 10 teams participated were in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings.
Amherst (4-0) tips off the day against Sandy Creek (1-1) at 11 a.m.
At 1 p.m., Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (3-0) battles Doniphan-Trumbull (4-1).
Class B No. 5 Waverly (1-0) collides with C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (4-0) at 3 p.m.
At 5 p.m. Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (2-1) takes on C-2 No. 1 GICC (5-0).
Wrapping up the day at 7 p.m. will be Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (5-1) going against Chase County (2-2).
Martinez said his Crusaders will have their hands full against the defending Class B state champions.
“Skutt is playing good basketball,” he said. “They had that one hiccup against Mount Michael (Benedictine), but Mount Michael is one of the top teams in its class (B).
“Skutt has some big kids and two really good players back in Luke Skar and Charlie Fletcher. Then they are surrounded by some nice pieces. We look forward to a tough game.”
But before Central Catholic faces Skutt, it hosts Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian on Friday evening.
“We can’t even think about Omaha Skutt yet,” Martinez said. “It’s going to be a tough week, but our kids enjoy playing tough competition.”
As for the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic, while the fan attendance and atmosphere won’t be what is desired, Martinez hopes for a re-do in future years.
“I want to try to make this an annual event,” he said. “That’ll depend on Hastings College’s availability, but I’d like to keep it focused on area teams. It’s not something that I want to see grow into what we do in February. I think it can be something that is a quality event for local teams playing interesting games in a positive atmosphere.”
